Apart from using WhatsApp to chat with your friends and family, you can also use the app to call them. If you frequently use WhatsApp calling and wear a Wear OS smartwatch, you'd know that you won't get any notification for the incoming call—forget about taking the call. At best, you can hang up the call after you have accepted it. This led to a frustrating user experience and was a puzzling limitation since you can receive regular calls on Wear OS watches. Now, if you own the Wear OS 3-based Galaxy Watch 4 or 5, this will soon no longer be an issue.

On WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.19.11 or newer, you will automatically get incoming call notifications from the app on your Galaxy Watch. You can even pick up the call and talk to the other person right from your wrist. WhatsApp's logo will appear on calls originating from it to distinguish them from regular calls (via r/WearOS). As 9to5Google noticed though, the WhatsApp logo did not appear on their Galaxy Watch 5 paired with a Pixel 6.

The change has been confirmed on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4, but the experience should be the same on other Wear OS 3 smartwatches like the Mont Blanc Summit 3 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Interestingly, WhatsApp does not offer a native Wear OS app, and this change is a part of its Android app. Whatever the case, this is a handy change from the Meta-owned messaging service that will make the lives of Wear OS 3 users easier. And if you were also hoping to make WhatsApp calls from your Wear OS 3 watch, that's not possible.

At present, you can enjoy taking incoming calls on your Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch if you are on WhatsApp's beta channel or by sideloading the latest beta. The feature should make its way to the stable channel sooner than later.