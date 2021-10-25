Over the past few years, Sony has aligned mobile efforts with its focus on the camera-to-viewership pipeline. Now, we have clearer ideas of what the Japanese manufacturer will show off in its product launch event tomorrow.

Sources across Weibo (via Xperia Blog here and here) have produced images detailing a so-called Xperia Pro-I, a follow-up to January's Xperia Pro.

We don't have a spec sheet with these pictures, but they do give away clues on what we can expect, including a dedicated shutter button and a one-inch camera sensor equipped with Zeiss glass and an adjustable physical aperture with settings of f/2 and f/4. This isn't the first time we've seen a phone with that sensor size or one with variable aperture, but putting both features into a device is quite the sight. Unlike the original Xperia PRO, there's no HDMI port we can see, but video out via USB-C shouldn't be much of a compromise. Sounds like this sequel may stand alone on its merits rather than as a monitor for your Sony a7IV.

To go with the phone, Sony may also sell a shooting grip just for the PRO-I — can't see it working with the PRO, but we can always hope — which features a mini selfie monitor and what looks to be a cold shoe for mounting other accessories.

Don't plan on buying an Xperia PRO-I? We don't blame you — the PRO started at $2,500. But if you own an Xperia 1 II or 1 III, you may look forward to plugging your device into an 8K, HDR-capable VR headset.

It's been a busy month already, so what's one more event going to hurt? See you tomorrow.

