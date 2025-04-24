Sony WH-CH720N $98 $150 Save $52 The Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones are the company's lightest noise-canceling wireless headphones, ensuring a comfy fit that won't bog you down with extended wear. And thanks to the current deal on Amazon, you can snag a pair at their all-time low price. $98 at Amazon

If you're a fan of Sony's wireless headphones, like our favorite pair, the Sony WH-1000XM5s, but find them too heavy, or perhaps too expensive, then you'll love the Sony WH-CH720N noise-canceling headphones. Not only are the incredibly light clocking in at 192g (which Sony brags is its lightest pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones), but they sound great too, thanks to an integrated processor dedicated to noise cancelling and sound, along with support for Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) to ensure things sound as the artist intended.

Typically, Sony's WH-CH720N noise-canceling headphones retail for $150, but today they are available at an all-time low price of $98, which is an absolute steal for Sony's lightest over-ear noise-canceling wireless Bluetooth headphones.

What's great about the Sony WH-CH720N noise-canceling wireless headphones

These cans are light