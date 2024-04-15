Sony WF-1000XM5 $230 $300 Save $70 The WF-1000XM5 continues Sony's tradition of delivering outstanding sound quality and ANC with its flagship earbuds. The earbuds pack all the features you can think of and will ever need, including over 24 hours of battery life. $230 at Amazon

You will find plenty of great wireless earbuds, but none match the sound quality and ANC offered by the Sony WF-1000XM5. The Japanese giant's flagship earbuds deliver outstanding sound quality in a sleek package that can last for hours. But at $300, the WF-1000XM5 is expensive. Amazon's latest deal takes a whopping $70 off the earbuds, dropping them to a lifetime low price of $230.

At this price, it's hard to find any other earbuds that can match the Sony WF-1000XM5 in terms of sound quality or ANC.

Why you should get the Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony's WF-1000XM5 are among the best-sounding earbuds you will ever come across. They sport 8.4mm drivers, allowing them to deliver bright and spacious high, with deep bass. If you don't like the out-of-the-box bass experience, jump into the companion app and use one of the available EQ presets, or customize the five-band equalizer yourself to match your taste.

Besides the fantastic sound quality, the WF-1000XM5 stands out with its excellent noise cancellation. It can drown out all the ambient noise around you, letting you immerse yourself in your favorite tunes.

Previous Sony flagship earbuds were on the bulkier side. With the WF-1000XM5, Sony has reduced their footprint and made them lighter, making them comfortable to wear. The new glossy finish also helps, though it might show scratches over time. Thankfully, the charging case is not glossy, so it will better survive daily use without showing scuffs and scratches. The case helps boost the earbuds' battery life to 24 hours with ANC, or you can stretch it to 36 hours without ANC. The earbuds alone are rated to provide about eight hours of battery life with ANC.

Since the Sony WF-1000XM5 supports Fast Pair, pairing them with your Android phone or Chromebook will be a breeze. Open the charging case, and a dialog box should appear on your phone to pair the earbuds.