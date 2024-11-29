Sony WF-1000XM5 $228 $300 Save $72 If you want the best pair of wireless earbuds for your phone, look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM5. It will impress you with its sound quality, ANC, and long battery life. And a big 24% discount makes the flagship earbuds much more affordable as well. $228 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

There's no shortage of wireless earbuds for Android, but only a few flagship earphones raise the bar for others to beat. Sony's WF-1000XM5 is one such pair, standing out for its compact design, impressive sound quality, and excellent ANC. They also pack all the features you can think of, such as Fast Pair and support for advanced codecs like LDAC.

The excellent sound quality and ANC come at a cost, though, with Sony's flagship earbuds costing $300. Thankfully, this Black Friday, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM5 at a much more reasonable price of $228 after a hefty 24% discount.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM5

Taylor Kerns, Android Police Google editor, reviewed Sony's flagship earbuds in September 2023 and rated them 9 out of 10 for a reason. Despite their compact size and a non-stem-like design, the WF-1000XM5 houses an 8.4mm driver in each bud. Thanks to this, they deliver crisp and clear sound with bright and spacious highs. The bass is warm and full, but if this is not to your liking, you can use the five-band equalizer in the companion Sony app to tweak things according to your taste.

The terrific noise cancelation complements the great sound quality. It can easily take care of low, humming noise and higher-pitched sounds. If you want one of the best ANC experiences possible without carrying bulky headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM5 should be your top pick.

Call quality is also impressive, with Sony's earbuds capturing your voice clearly despite not featuring a stem-like design.

Battery life is another highlight of the Sony WF-1000XM5, lasting for up to a claimed eight hours with ANC on. Turning off noise cancelation extends the runtime to 12 hours. With the charging case, the earbuds can provide music playback for up to 36 hours. You can top up the cell using wired or wireless charging, though we found the latter a bit finicky.

$300 is a lot of money to spend on wireless earbuds. However, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is the best of the lot and justifies its steep price tag with its exhausting feature set, excellent sound quality, and long battery life. Thankfully, Black Friday makes Sony's flagship earbuds a lot more affordable, dropping its price to $228, just a few dollars more than its lowest-ever price.