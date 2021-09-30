Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headset has managed to dethrone Bose as the reference when it comes to ANC headsets. When it came out, it cost a whopping $350, but you can get one for just $150, as long as you're fine buying a refurbished unit.

In addition to active noise cancelation, the headphones feature touch controls, a USB-C port for charging, Google Assistant, and Alexa. In our review, we particularly appreciated the WH-1000XM3's built and sound quality, battery life, and excellent noise isolation. We were disappointed by their high price, but this $120 markdown helps alleviate this drawback.

Sadly, the silver model is sold out, so only the black model is available. Keep in mind this is a certified refurbished unit, although it's certified to function like new and shows minimal if any, signs of wear.

Buy: eBay

