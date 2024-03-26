There are a lot of great choices when it comes to wireless headphones and earbuds, but for the past few years, Sony has been making waves with its lineup, offering some of the best that you'll find, delivering excellent audio and plenty of features. Of course, prices for some of these models can get quite high, so they aren't always the first choice if you're someone that is looking to find something within their shopping budget.

Related Best wireless headphones in 2024 Good wireless headphones are an investment — here are all your best options

With that said, we've come across some excellent deals, with some promotions knocking up to 29% off some of Sony's best headphones and earbuds. So, if you've been thinking about upgrading, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2024 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Close

Despite making its initial debut four years ago, these headphones are still at the top of everyone's lists thanks to its incredible sounds, fantastic ANC, and long hours of listening. The WH-1000XM4s really deliver when it comes to experience, and are quite compact once they are folded down, making them perfect for travel. Of course, they are priced quite high, but this recent deal knocks 29% off, dropping the price down by $100, coming in at $248 for a limited time.

Sony WH1000XM4/B Over-Ear Headphones $248 $348 Save $100 A great pair of headphones with robust audio and excellent ANC, now coming in at $100 less for a limited time. $248 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Close

If you're looking for the absolute best when it comes to headphones from Sony, then look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM5. These are the best headphones that can you can buy right now, with fantastic sound, excellent ANC, and hours and hours of playback. They follow in the footsteps of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which means you're going to be getting a fantastic experience, but with a new design that offers a bit more comfort. These headphones are now 18% off, which means you'll be able to save quite a bit.

Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $400 Save $72 Another great pair of headphones from Sony, offering impressive sound and class-leading ANC, which can now be had for 18% off the original retail price. $328 at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds earbuds

Close

If you're looking for an alternative pair of wireless earbuds, you might want to try Sony's LinkBuds that feature and open-ear design. While you'll still get great sounds, the open-ear design makes it so you can still stay connected with your surroundings. Another huge advantage of these earbuds is that they are light and compact, making them the perfect companion when you travel or are on the go.

Sony LinkBuds $138 $180 Save $42 Sony's Linkbuds provide an impressive listening experience for those wanting an open-ear option. They're small, lightweight, and are now 23% off for a limited time. $138 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds

Close

If you're looking for the best pair of earbuds that Sony offers, then you've found them with the Sony WF-1000XM5. Not only are these earbuds compact, but you also get impressive sounds and ANC capabilities. Furthermore, these earbuds pack impressive battery life and offers an easy pairing solution with its dedicated pairing button.

Sony WF-1000XM5 $278 $300 Save $22 These are the best earbuds on the market right now, and for a limited time, you can save with this great deal. $278 at Amazon

As you can see, there are some awesome deals going on right now on Sony's audio products with deep discounts on some of our favorite audio products. But be sure to grab these soon because these deals won't last long. Of course, if these prices are still a little above your budget, you can always check out some of our recommended affordable earbuds or cheap wireless headphones as alternatives.