Sony's headphones and earbuds are known for their fantastic sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Sony WF-1000XM4 are among the best wireless earbuds in 2022, but at $280, they are on the expensive side. For Black Friday, though, the earbuds are down to their lowest price of $178—a massive $102 off their MSRP. This is the same price they were available for during Prime Day.

Look beyond the 1000XM4's large size, and you will love its sound quality and the ability to drown out all the surrounding noise. The Sony is a no-brainer if you want to buy a pair of earbuds for under $200 this Black Friday.

Why is this a good deal?

The Sony WF-1000XM4 launched in June 2021, so they are not the latest earbuds. But despite their age, they remain among the best-sounding wireless earbuds on the market. If you want excellent sound coupled with great ANC, the Sony WF-1000XM4 won't disappoint you. And despite sounding so good, the earbuds can last up to eight hours with ANC enabled. They even come with high-quality foam ear tips instead of silicone.

With time, Sony has further improved the earbuds through regular firmware updates. The earphones are also scheduled to get multipoint support soon, addressing one of their major weakness. Another highlight of the WF-1000XM4 is the native Google Assistant support, so you can say "Hey Google" and start talking to the voice assistant. In all, the Sony WF-1000XM4s are the best wireless earbuds on the market. And if their steep $280 price tag was stopping you from getting them, take advantage of this Black Friday deal and get them for just $178.

The only other drawback of the WF-1000XM4 is their chunky design, which could make them uncomfortable to wear for some. If your ears are on the smaller side, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on earbuds for more options.