Sony’s WH-1000 series has long been a favorite among audiophiles, thanks to its unbeatable noise cancellation and crystal-clear sound. The Sony WH-1000XM5 takes it up a notch, keeping the streak alive as a gold standard for wireless headphones.

Right now, Amazon is slashing $102 off the Sony WH-1000XM5, dropping them to just $298. It's a killer Black Friday deal on our top pick for the best headphones, and this discount applies to all color options.

Why the WH-1000XM5 is worth your money

The WH-1000XM5 is a headphone icon for a reason. If you need some peace, just put them on, switch on noise canceling, and drift into your own little bubble of calm.

Not only are the WH-1000XM5 Sony’s flagship headphones, but they’re also our top choice for 2024. We gave them a 9/10 in our review, thanks to sharp audio, industry-leading ANC, and a 30-hour battery life with ANC on. As our own Taylor Kerns put it, they’re a stellar choice for anyone after premium noise-canceling headphones.

The WH-1000XM5 don't just sound amazing—they're also a powerhouse when it comes to active noise cancellation. With up to 30 hours of playtime with ANC on (and 40 hours without), these headphones are built for long listening sessions. Plus, a quick 10-minute charge gives you an extra five hours, making them super convenient for on-the-go use.

They keep up with the latest design trends, resting flat on your neck (and in the case), but unlike the older model, they don’t fold for extra compactness. They also don’t have a water-resistance rating. But if that’s no biggie, this is a solid deal on a premium Sony headset.

While there are headphones with better sound quality, they often sacrifice noise cancellation. On the other hand, some offer great noise reduction but have mediocre battery life. If you want the best of both worlds—top-notch audio, solid noise cancellation, and amazing battery life—the WH-1000XM5 is your go-to.