In recent years, Sony and Bose have been battling it out to make the best noise-canceling headphones, but Sony is widely considered to have pulled ahead with its most recent models. The WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are simply the best around, and while the competition is stronger in the true wireless earbud space, the almost identically named WF-1000XM4 are also top of the tree.

Being as excellent as they are, these products don't come cheap, but they are much more affordable right now as Amazon is selling both for a substantial discount.

Sony WH-1000XM4 (over-ear)

The over-ear WH-1000XM4 are $100 off, now costing $248, which matches the cheapest they've ever been new, although we have seen refurbs go for slightly less than that. While $250 might still seem like a lot, you're getting class-leading ANC, amazing audio quality, up to 30 hours of battery life (with noise-canceling on), and even support for multipoint. And don't just take my word for it, check out our review and basically any other on the internet to see how good they are.

The touch controls are solid and wear detection means you don't even have to pause when you take them off. Aside from a lack of waterproofing, there's little reason not to buy them. All three colors — black, blue, and silver — are available for the $250 price, too. It's worth noting this deal is not necessarily new, but it's too good not to mention.

Sony WF-1000XM4 (earbuds)

The discounted price for Sony's flagship true wireless earbuds is also $248 at Amazon, which is also the cheapest we've seen for a non-refurb model. It's not quite as drastic a price cut as the over-ears, since it's only $32 off, and this deal has been around for a few weeks now, but it's still worth pointing out. Like the WH over-ear model, the WF earbuds are leading the way when it comes to ANC. As Ryan points out in his review, sound quality is top-notch, the EQ is great, and you get around eight hours of battery life.

An IPX4 rating is on board so you can exercise while wearing them without worrying. USB-C charging and Assistant integration round out the impressive feature-set. Both black and silver colors are available for just $248 right now, so don't miss out.

