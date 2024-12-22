Your changes have been saved Sony WH-CH720N $75 $150 Save $75 For their price, the Sony WH-CH720N headphones are impressively well-made and offer a lively, energetic sound. While the bass can be a bit heavy at times, they do a solid job of blocking out background noise and come with a great set of features. Overall, they’re a solid choice in their category, especially at this price. $150 at Best Buy $75 at Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones can completely elevate your listening experience. Whether you’re trying to escape the noise of a busy office or focus in a lively study space, they provide much-needed peace. While passive noise isolation offers some relief, active noise-canceling technology delivers a more effective solution, though it often comes at a higher cost.

Fortunately, the Sony WH-CH720N headphones are now just $75 in this killer pre-Christmas deal. That's half off its usual retail price, and at this price, it’s tough to find anything that matches their performance.

What's great about the Sony WH-CH720N?

Even at full price, these headphones stood out as the best in affordable wireless options. While they don’t match the audio quality of Sony’s flagship models, they still deliver a lively and bass-forward sound that outshines others in their price range. The default settings bring boosted bass, slightly toned-down mids, and crisp highs—perfectly tuned for most everyday listeners.

On top of excellent sound quality, these headphones pack 30mm drivers and Sony's V1 chip for solid active noise cancellation, which is great at cutting out low-frequency sounds like traffic or train noise. While the noise canceling works well in most situations, it’s not quite at the level of top-tier models.

While premium models like the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer better noise cancellation, these budget-friendly headphones do a solid job of blocking out background noise for their price. They’re particularly good at reducing the low rumbles of traffic, making for a much quieter listening experience.

These headphones come packed with cool features, like ambient sound mode and customizable EQ settings to match your audio preferences. You can tweak the sound, use DSEE upscaling, and dive into 360 Reality Audio for a more immersive experience. Plus, the battery life is impressive—35 hours with noise cancellation on and 50 hours without.

You can also switch between two devices, like your phone and laptop, without missing a beat. They’re also great for calls, delivering clear, crisp voice quality. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you can control your music and smart home stuff just by talking.