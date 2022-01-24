Up to 30 hours of battery life, Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and more for just $128

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM series of headphones are known for their excellent sound quality and ANC. However, not everyone is willing to spend a bomb on a premium pair of headphones. For them, Sony has its equally impressive XB series of headphones that are lighter on the wallet and offer a bass-heavy sound. If you are in the market for a new pair of headphones, Amazon has the excellent Sony WH-XB910N with "dual noise-canceling" for sale at their lowest-ever prices.

To live up to their eXtra Bass (XB) moniker, the headphones feature a dedicated bass duct to boost the lows and add that extra thump. Sony claims up to 30 hours of battery life, with a 10-minute charge enough to give an additional 4.5 hours of playback time. There's also multi-point support, so you can pair and use the headphones with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in, and you can trigger your favorite voice assistant with a simple tap on the right cup.

The WH-XB910N retails for $250, but they are discounted to their lowest-ever price of $128 — a massive $122 off — as a part of Amazon's deal of the day, and it's the same price they were available for during Black Friday 2021. The headphones might not be as good as the Sony WH-X1000XM4, but at this price, there's nothing to complain about. Sony also offers the best wireless earbuds in the WF-1000XM4s.

