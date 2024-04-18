Summary Sony's Xperia Special Event on May 17th will likely debut the Xperia 1 VI, bringing new design changes and hopefully competitive pricing.

With limited high-end Android options, Sony's commitment to unique phones is encouraging in contrast to competitors.

Speculation suggests the Xperia 1 VI won't offer a 4K screen, promising a shakeup in design for consumers.

Sony may not be at the forefront of Android OEMs, but that doesn't stop it from making exciting phones that hit unque niches other manufacturers ignore. This is why the Xperia line stands out, so we've been hotly anticipating the arrival of the Xperia 1 VI. Well, Sony just announced on its Japanese website that it will hold a Xperia Special Event this May. While the site is scarce on details, it does mention a product experience (as in it will launch some new hardware) so there's a good chance Sony will debut the Xperia 1 VI.

Sony's upcoming Xperia Special Event is slated to happen on May 17th, a Friday, and will allow 100 people with a My Sony ID to attend for free. While Sony is still tight lipped precisely what it will be announcing, seeing that this is an Xperia event we should be able to expect a new Xperia to arrive, and with the Xperia 1 VI still unnanounced, it is likely this is the smartphone that will debut. Still, we won't know for sure until May, so feel free to let your imagination run wild until then.

Source: Sony

We've already heard rumors the Xperia 1 VI will not offer a 4K screen, unlike its predecessors, so it is expected to see Sony shake up the design of the phone this year. This may be a good thing, bringing the Xperia's price to something more reasonable and competitive. This is especially welcome with Asus's latest tribulations dropping many of the features that made the ROG and Zenfone lines unique. We have few options to choose from as consumers when it comes to unique high-end Android phones, so it's encouraging to see Sony still at it while rumors circulate it will shake things up this year. So here's hoping the 1 VI impresses whenever it does launch, which very well could be May 17th.