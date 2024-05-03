Summary Sony Xperia 1 VI leaks reveal high-end specs like Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 48MP camera, and impressive audio features.

Cheaper Xperia 10 VI variant rumored with dual camera setup and a weaker SoC for budget-conscious consumers.

Xperia 1 VI aims to offer gamers a stellar experience with an OLED display featuring variable refresh rates and high touch scanning rate.

If you're in the market for a premium Android smartphone, Sony might not be the first brand that comes to mind. However, despite the challenges, Sony is not giving up on the smartphone game and has some exciting new products in the works. As we've previously reported, Sony is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship, the Xperia 1 VI, at an event on May 17. The phone's specifications have already been leaked, giving us a tantalizing glimpse into what Sony has in store for us with its upcoming flagship.

Folks at Mspoweruser managed to get a sneak peek into the Sony Xperia 1 VI and tell us what the company is preparing to unveil at its May event.

The design of the Xperia 1 VI could resemble that of its predecessor, the Xperia 1 V, in many ways. Some newly leaked renders of the device allude to a frosted textured glass for the rear panel. The phone could also launch in black and platinum silver.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is not just another flagship device. It's a powerhouse, expected to be equipped with a high-end SoC under its hood. According to reports, the Xperia 1 VI will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, boasting improved heat diffusion and a vapor chamber to ensure optimal performance even during extended use.

Xperia 1 VI to be unveiled at Sony's May 17 event

The amount of RAM and internal storage are yet to be discovered. However, given that we're now dealing with a flagship device, the Xperia 1 VI is more likely to feature at least 6 or 8GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of internal storage for a compelling hardware setup. Also noted in the leak, a 5,000mAh battery should power the device.

The exact size of the Xperia 1 VI display is still a mystery. But the phone's OLED display is said to have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and variable refresh rates that range from 1Hz to 120Hz. Sony looks to be aiming to make its upcoming phone a solid option for gamers by adding a 240Hz touch scanning rate, adjustable white balance, and an FPS optimizer.

The camera array is the selling point of the Sony Xperia 1 VI. As the report reads, the Xperia 1 VI features a triple rear camera setup, including an ultra-wide angle 16mm lens, a wide-angle 24mm lens with 2X optical zoom, and a telephoto Zoom 85-170mm lens with up to 7X zoom. All camera modules are more likely to have a 48MP sensor. Additionally, the phone's 24 mm lens features the company's new Exmor T mobile CMOS image sensor.

The camera software on Xperia 1 VI has also become more user-friendly by ditching Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinema Pro. The new camera interface borrows Sony's Alpha series cameras' simplicity and human pose estimation technology.

To enhance the audio experience on the Xperia 1 VI, Sony has incorporated a new high-performance audio chip. The leaked phone details also point to Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, 360 Reality Audio, LDAC, and DSEE Ultimate alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack to attract audiophiles' attention.

A cheaper variant might also be on the way

Surprisingly, Sony might have a cheaper variant of its Xperia 1 VI in the pipeline, dubbed Xperia 10 VI. The news comes on the heels of a tweet by an unknown tipster on X who shared some high-quality renders of Sony's upcoming phones.

Based on these renders, the Sony Xperia 10 VI will share a similar design language but features a dual camera setup. The phone is also more likely to get a weaker SoC to lower the price. The Sony Xperia 1 V was launched last year with a whopping $1,400 price tag. Meanwhile, this year's Xperia 1 VI could be a few hundred bucks cheaper — ideally, it could fall around the $1,000 price range. As for the cheaper Xperia 10 VI, Sony might want to introduce a contender to the mid-range Android segment at a competitive price range.