Summary Sony's upcoming Xperia 1 VI may ditch its predecessor's 4K panel for a more traditional lower-res screen.

Likewise, the company plans to shift away from an ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio to a 19.5:9 screen similar to Samsung and Apple devices.

While Sony's Xperia lineup is expensive, changes like a lower resolution panel and design adjustments might make the smartphones more competitive.

Sony's Xperia lineup has earned its fair share of Android fans, thanks to their relationship with Alpha cameras and, just as importantly, the brand's indifference in following market trends. They're also, of course, extremely expensive smartphones, whether you're shopping the midrange 5-series or jumping headfirst into the 1-series. If rumors are to be believed, though, the next Xperia 1 model might lose one of its most unique assets, perhaps in an effort to bring down the price.

These Xperia rumors come courtesy of Weibo user zackbuks, detailing a couple of major changes coming to this year's Xperia 1 VI (via FoneArena). Perhaps the most notable adjustment is a shift away from using a 4K panel, reverting to one of the more traditional panels usually seen on the Xperia 5-series. Sony's smartphones are some of the only Android devices to ship with a 4K screen at this size, and moving back to a lower resolution panel — either QHD+ or 2K — would represent a major shift compared to older models.

However, zackbuks has an even more significant rumor, one that could put to bed the argument that Sony makes small phones with displays larger than 6-inches. Reportedly, the company is moving away from its ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio, instead opting to use a 19.5:9 screen similar to what Samsung and Apple use on their respective devices. Otherwise, it sounds like the design remains effectively unchanged. Two images included with this post really drive this point home, showing a shorter, fatter Xperia model that otherwise looks unchanged.

These are moves Sony needs to make to compete

Frankly, these changes are overdue. I reviewed the Xperia 1 V last year, and while I found it perfectly functional as an Android phone, the display is, in my eyes, reminiscent of the cover screens on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold devices. The 21:9 aspect ratio doesn't help to actually make the phones smaller, just narrower, creating a worst-of-both-worlds situation. Typing feels uncomfortable on the narrow keyboard, while anything kept at the top of the screen remains out of reach when using the device one-handed. Believe me, I'm begging for a small Android phone, but the Xperia lineup just isn't it.

Then there's the shift away from the 4K panel. As long as this move comes with a price cut — the Xperia 1 V started at $1,400 — I think this is a win across the board. I count myself as a pixel peeper, the type who makes sure to shift to full resolution modes on phones from Samsung and Google that ship at 1080p, and yet, I never found myself convinced this higher resolution panel added anything to my experience. Sure, it's an impressive spec, but it's not worth the higher price point.

And although I think Sony should think bigger with its redesigns — if you think Samsung has been bad these last few generations, check out the (lack of) evolution in the Xperia lineup — I'm happy to see a wider smartphone here. The Xperia 1 V's strongest aspects, in my eyes, was its unwillingness to shift away from old-school power user elements. Expandable storage, 3.5mm headphone jack, a complete lack of display cutouts, and true stereo speakers all stand out among a crowd where even gaming handsets are moving away from this mission, and it doesn't sound like anything is changing on that front.

All the noise surrounding the Xperia 1 VI aside, zackbuks also posted a second comment on Weibo, simply stating "Xperia 5 Series R.IP [sic] 2024." Does that mean Sony's more affordable lineup is dead? Considering last year's Xperia 5 V never actually made its way stateside, it wouldn't be too surprising to learn the brand is focusing on offering just a single device each year. Count in the move to a lower-res panel — just as the Xperia 5-series used in the past — and it sounds like the Xperia 1 VI could act as a successor to both of Sony's 2023 smartphones.

Either way, we shouldn't have to wait too long to see more mobile news from Sony. These rumors point to a global release in May, just in time to act as a more expensive alternative to the Pixel 8a. But hey, with that shift away from a 4K panel, maybe it'll be a little less expensive. Only time will tell.