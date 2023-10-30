Sony Xperia 5 V A potent challenger The Sony Xperia 5 V delivers on the flagship moniker in style. The phone is a workhorse, including processing power underpinned by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC. The phone includes a microSD slot and a slim build that's perfect for all kinds of phone users. Pros Fast performance Excellent battery Cons No official availability in North America Expensive $870 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Photographic prowess Google didn't reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 7, but there was no need to. With improved cameras, the Tensor G2 chipset, and Google's wonderfully feature-filled software, the Pixel 7 offers good value and a pure Android experience. Pros Incredible point-and-shoot camera Excellent AI-driven features Cons Slow charging Not a powerhouse $599 at Amazon $599 at Google Store $599 at Best Buy



With the announcement of Sony’s Xperia 5 V, you’re probably wondering when you can get your hands on one of Sony's latest phones - and whether the new Xperia 5 V will stack up well against stiff competition from the likes of Google and Samsung.

The Pixel 7 hit the market in October 2022, giving us nearly a full year to explore the Google flagship model’s features and strengths. In our own review, Manuel Vonau calls the Google Pixel 7 “a more refined version of its predecessor.” The Pixel 7 is tough competition for any new entrant into this field, so how does the Sony Xperia 5 V stand against its rival, as well the other phenomenal Android phones available in 2023?

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 7 is widely available worldwide, both online and in stores, but the same can't be said for the Sony.

The Xperia 5 V launched in the UK and European markets in late September 2023, but Sony has confirmed that the phone won't be available for American buyers at all. Sony is instead focusing its efforts on its existing flagship model, the Xperia 1 V. Amazon currently carries a global version of the device, so it's not impossible to buy one, but you might be rolling the device when it comes to carrier support.

As for price, the Pixel 7 released with a price tag of $600 for the 128GB model and $700 for the 256GB build. Since it's nearing a year old, though, you may be able to find discounted offers on the Pixel 7, especially as the Pixel 8 is out now.

In contrast, the Xperia 5 V has launched with a single storage option (128GB), but the ability to add to that with a microSDXC in the shared SIM card slot alleviates any storage worries you might have. The device is priced at €999 in European storefronts and £849 in the UK, and at the time of writing Amazon US lists the global version for $870.

Both phones are offered in three color options. The Google Pixel 7 ships in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow, while the Xperia 5 V can be had in the more simply named Black, White, and Blue.



Sony Xperia 5 V Google Pixel 7 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 Display 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz, HDR 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, microSD card slot 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,000mAh 4,355mAh Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 12MP 1/2.9″ Exmor RS mobile sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 84° wide-angle lens 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV Dimensions 154 x 68 x 8.6mm 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm Weight 182g 197g IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design and display

In the physical layout of the phones, there’s a significant number of style choices that each builder makes to set their device apart.

The Xperia 5 V is a compact device, with a 6.1-inch screen that's smaller than the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch panel. In terms of resolution, both phones provide a similar experience, with the Pixel phone rated for 1080 x 2400 and the Xperia 5 V showing a slight improvement at 1080 x 2520. While the Xperia model offers a higher refresh rate of 120Hz — Google’s Pixel 7 does 90Hz — the Pixel instead offers a brighter panel, going up to an impressive 1,400 nits peak brightness.

Source: Sony

One interesting feature of the Xperia 5 V is the fact that its screen doesn’t include any cutouts, unlike the Pixel 7 and most other screens on the market today, with its selfie camera instead sitting in a bar above the display. This is a small detail, but one that will appeal to visual purists nonetheless.

Both phones also offer IP68 ingress protection, meaning they’re equally matched in defending themselves against dust, dirt, and grime (effectively rated as dustproof), and can withstand a dunk in the sink or pool up to 1.5 meters for as long as 30 minutes without incident. Of course, you’re likely to enjoy better longevity if you don’t test this time limit with either device. Still, it’s nice to know that you won’t have to panic about your smartphone if it does take a tumble in the bathtub or take a ride into the pool while sitting in your pocket.

The Sony phone has one other design advantage. In the aluminum frame that boxes in the Xperia 5 V’s screen, you’ll find a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is a wonderful throwback move that adds an extra layer of interoperability and functionality to the device, and the inclusion isn’t repeated on the Pixel 7.

Specs and performance

The performance specs of the phones see a more substantial departure than in the devices’ screens. Google’s Pixel 7 relies on a Google Tensor G2 chipset, while Sony’s newest addition to the Xperia lineup is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Snapdragon outpaces Google’s Tensor offering in many categories, with better graphics performance, CPU speeds, and multi-tasking. It's a more powerful chip for most of the ways you'll use your phone.

However, the Tensor G2 incorporates AI features that give the Pixel 7 improved utility in real-time language translation, excellent voice recognition capabilities, and customized experiences for each unique Pixel phone user.

There's also software to consider. The Pixel 7 runs Google's acclaimed upgrades on its own OS, while the Xperia 5 V offers Sony's relatively simple skin on top - though the camera apps are clunky, as we'll get to in a bit.

Support also varies. The Pixel 7 is guaranteed Android version updates until late 2025, and security patches to 2027. The Xperia 5 V will also see version updates to 2025 - though in practice may get one fewer upgrade than the Google - but its security support runs out in 2026. Even a year older, the Pixel wins this round.

Battery life and charging

Despite being a smaller phone, the Xperia packs a 5,000mAh battery that will easily outlast the Pixel 7’s noticeably smaller 4,355mAh battery.

Similarly, the Xperia supports a respectable 30W wired charging capacity, while the Pixel 7 is rated for more pedestrian 20W wired speeds. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 is a slightly faster wireless charger, which should even things out a little.

Cameras

The cameras are similar in spec to one another. The Xperia’s main camera is a monstrous 52MP Exmor T (1/1.35-inch, OIS) with an effective resolution of 48MP and dual pixel phase detection autofocus. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, sports a 50MP (1/1.31-inch, OIS) lens that includes laser autofocus and multidirectional phase detection autofocus. Both incorporate a second, 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Both cameras will take 4K video, with the Xperia 5 V offering higher framerate options (ranging up to 120fps, while the Pixel 7 does 60fps).

As far as selfie cameras found on the screen side of the devices go, the Xperia 5 V edges out its competition on paper with a 12MP lens as opposed to a 10.8MP offering.

Still, overall we'd have to give this one to the Pixel. While Sony's phone may hold up on paper, the company's phones are notorious for fiddly photography software that's been designed first and foremost for experienced Sony camera users. By contrast, Google's phones offer the best point-and-shoot experience around, bolstered by AI smarts. Most people will get better shots out of the Pixel.

Which is right for you?

While the race is a tight one, on paper a few key elements separate the two phones.

The Google Pixel 7 is a strong competitor in any head-to-head, and it offers an admirable platform for virtually any smartphone user in the market for a new device. The cameras included with the Pixel 7 are robust, and the AI features across the phone always impress. Just as importantly, Google's Pixel software is the best around, and the long-term software support outstrips Sony's even a year after release.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Best overall An AI-powered flagship with bite Google's Pixel 7 is a phenomenal phone that still holds up. It's a flagship model for a reason and improved on virtually all aspects of the already impressive Pixel 6 that preceded it. With AI functionality embedded in the phone's chipset and impressive photography technology under the hood, this remains a stellar option. If you're able to find it at a discounted price that improves the equation even more, it may be hard to pass up. $599 at Amazon $599 at Google Store $599 at Best Buy

The biggest obstacle for the Xperia 5 V is simply that it's not officially available in the US.

If you can look past that you'll find a brilliant hardware package. It's more compact than the Pixel but nets you a bigger battery, comparable cameras, faster wired charging, and throwbacks like microSD support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sony's software is more awkward though, especially when it comes to the camera, and long-term software support sucks. Throw in a higher price and the availability issues, and the 5 V is hard to recommend except to the Sony faithful.