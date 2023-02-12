LineageOS is undoubtedly one of the most popular custom ROMs currently going around. Its developers dropped a massive surprise on us by releasing the Android 13-based LineageOS 20 earlier than we'd have expected. Since the announcement on New Year's Eve, we’ve seen the addition of several devices to the LineageOS 20 compatibility list including the Google Pixel 2 not too long ago. Maintainers have now added even more devices to the list.

Specifically, we're talking about three new devices: the Sony Xperia 5 II, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) — LineageOS 20's first tablet target. That should provide an experience worth checking out if you've got Samsung's 2019 mid-ranger at your disposal.

We also noted in the Sony department last month the inlcusion of the XZ2 series from 2018.

The Sony Xperia 5 II was launched in September 2020, featuring the Snapdragon 865 SoC and three 12MP cameras on the back. We weren't impressed with the phone when we reviewed it over two years ago, mainly due to the lack of features like wireless charging, a prerequisite for flagship phones of this era.

Sony launched the device with Android 10 and updated it to Android 12 only recently with no clear plans for Android 13. Although the changes between Android 12 and 13 aren’t too major, adventurous Xperia 5 II owners will have an opportunity to get ahead of the game here. Regardless of our complaints with the phone, if you've got one with you, now is the right time to try out LineageOS 20.

While LineageOS 20 takes design cues from stock Android 13, the dev team has also implemented a handful of other features, such as a revamped default camera app known as Aperture, built using the CameraX API.