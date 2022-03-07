For as big as Sony is, it's never been a giant in the world of smartphones. That hasn't stopped it from releasing new devices for its audience of devoted fans. A week after spotting renders showing off the Sony Xperia 1 IV, we're getting a new look at another phone on its way from the company, in all its bezel-ful glory.

These renders show the upcoming Xperia 10 IV with a familiar design, courtesy of OnLeaks and Zoutons. The new phone looks a lot like the Xperia 10 III before it, with a tall and narrow 6-inch flat OLED display with those nostalgia-inducing bezels on the chin and forehead. They're not as big as they once were, but it's a far cry from the sleek, fullscreen displays seen on devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The back of the phone looks pretty simple, with a triple camera array, a LED flash, and the usual Sony Xperia branding. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack — rejoice, wired headphones fans — at the top, and a USB-C port along the bottom. Dual front-firing speakers are here as well, each at the top and bottom of the display.

Despite its many similarities, the Xperia 10 IV has a few external differences compared to the 10 III. For example, there's no dedicated Google Assistant button — hardly a miss, of course, since there are so many ways to launch Assistant that a physical control seems redundant these days. That said, a shutter button, like the one seen on the Xperia 1 series, would have been an excellent replacement. Speaking of differences, perhaps the most noticeable one yet is the frame. Sony seems to be taking a cue from the likes of Samsung and Apple, as the Xperia 10 IV gets flat edges instead of rounded ones.

Sony's upcoming Xperia 10 IV will likely have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset under the hood, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the base model. It'll be powered by a 4000mAh cell and come in Black, White, Mint Green, and Berry Blue colors. Pricing and launch info are still up in the air, but the new smartphone is expected to hit the markets in mid-2022.

