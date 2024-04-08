When you think of the brands behind Android, Google and Samsung probably spring to mind first. If you're particularly tuned in, you might think of Motorola's selection of budget phones, or whatever the OnePlus flagship killer is. If you're an enthusiast, though — or, even more specifically, a camera enthusiast — you've got one company on the brain: Sony.

The company has built a niche following with its Xperia lineup of smartphones over the past few years, and with the Xperia 1 VI seemingly on the way, we could see even more Android users joining the fold. Here's everything we know about the Sony Xperia 1 VI.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: Design and specs

A new take on pre-existing designs

If you think Sony's smartphone design feels stale, you're in luck this year. While the company seems intent on keeping the overall look and feel, the actual dimensions of the chassis are changing. For the first time in years, Sony is rumored to be leaving its ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio behind, instead relying on a more traditional 19.5:9 screen. That's more in line with what we've seen from Samsung and Apple, and could help make the device feel more comfortable when typing with two hands.

That said, Sony has attracted its audience largely by leaning into its ultra-tall aesthetic, one that really helped set it apart from the status quo currently seen on Android. It's not for everyone, but keeping the phone as narrow as possible makes one-handed typing a lot easier. Even if some users — this reviewer included — would prefer a more standard screen shape, it comes at the cost of one of the most unique aspects of Sony's hardware.

Source: zackbuks on Weibo

And it's not the only thing the Xperia 1 VI might lack compared to its predecessors. The same leak that provided us with those aspect ratio changes also claims that the 4K screen is as good as gone. There's no word on what Sony intends to swap to, but a QHD+ screen would make the most sense. Again, this is a bit of a mixed bag. It's likely to bring down the price without too much of an effect on the user experience, but simultaneously, what other phone can deliver a 4K panel right now? It's a move to mass market appeal, but it comes at the cost of Sony's existing fanbase.

Aside from the changes to the shape and size, don't expect much more from Sony here. As is standard in the world of smartphones these days, the company hasn't shown much of an interest in shaking up its design in previous generations, and there's no reason to think that'll be different this year. From the pill-shaped camera module to the textured back, the Xperia 1 VI is likely to look a hell of a lot like its predecessors.

Source: zackbuks on Weibo

As for specs, the lack of a 4K panel is the only downgrade we expect. Sony has always used high-end components for the 1-series, so a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, and a whopping 5,000mAh battery seems like an easy assumption. Likewise, unless we see rumors to the contrary, a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage seem likely to make another appearance this year, marking one of the only flagship phones remaining to include either feature.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: Software

Pivoting to AI? Don't count on it

Sony will ship the Xperia 1 VI running Android 14, complete with its usual assortment of creation-focused applications. The company has never been one to chase trends, so it's unlikely to see the adoption of any AI-specific features outside whatever Google's been working on for all Android phones.

We'd love to see a more robust software upgrade policy to better match Samsung and Google, but that's never been Sony's M.O. At the very least, Android 14 did launch pretty quickly for the Xperia 1 V last year, giving us hope for a similarly fast rollout for Android 15 later in 2024.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: Cameras

An all-new trio of lenses

The Xperia lineup has always been focused on manual controls over all else, thanks in large part to the relationship these devices share with Alpha cameras. Last year, Sony put a greater spotlight on computational photography than in years past, and it wouldn't surprising to see some additional improvements on how automatic processing works, just to bring the phone closer in line with the competition.

In terms of hardware, it's sounding like Sony is moving all three lenses to 48MP Exmor T sensors, which should be similar to the LYTIA-branded sensors we've seen on recent OnePlus phones. Last year, only the main sensor on the Xperia 1 V was an Exmor T sensor; the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses stuck with 12MP lenses.

Considering how much of an afterthought telephoto and ultra-wide lenses can often feel like, the potential of delivering similar sensors across the board is pretty appealing. Still, there are some pretty stark differences, especially when it comes to size. The main sensor is likely to measure at 1/1.4-inches, while the other two are may be at 1/2.7-inches.

Coming soon, if history's any indicator

Sony announced last year's phone in May before it hit virtual store shelves in July, and we wouldn't be surprised to see this year's device follow a similar pattern. The company's never been particularly fast about getting its phones out the door, often taking two to four months between announcement and availability, though this could always be the year that changes.

Last year's Xperia 1 V launched for the not-so-low price of $1,400, but with the move away from a 4K panel — and towards a more traditionally-shaped, easier-to-source 19.5:9 panel — it sounds like Sony is making a move towards a more competitively-priced flagship.

Xperia, but for a broader audience

Niche appeal meets modern design

As similar as these rumors sound for Sony's next phones, I'm fascinated to see how the company's fan base takes to this model. For as niche as the Xperia lineup is, Sony fans love the company's devil-may-care attitude towards whatever trends Samsung, Google, and Apple are obsessed with chasing at the moment. These design changes in particular sound like an effort to find a broader audience for the Xperia 1 VI, all while trying to keep what makes the lineup special.

Whether or not it works, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer to find out. Expect official news on the Xperia 1 VI before the end of spring.