Sony's camera sensors are found inside the best Android smartphones. But the company's own Xperia lineup has never impressed with its imaging performance. And surprisingly, while Sony has supplied sensors as big as the IMX989 to the likes of Xiaomi and Vivo, it has used smaller sensors on its phones. And then there's pricing, something the company has always fumbled with, at least in the US. Learning from its mistakes with the 2022 Xperia 1 IV, Sony is back with the Xperia 1 V this year, packing high-end internals and an equally high price tag.

Sony's biggest upgrade with the Xperia 1 V is to the primary camera. It uses a new 1/1.35" 52MP Exmor T sensor, which is 1.7x larger than the Xperia 1 IV's main shooter. Sony claims the sensor provides almost double the low-light performance and can capture photos with a wider dynamic range.

Interestingly, the 52MP sensor has a 4.3:3 aspect ratio, though it only uses about 48 million pixels for stills and videos. And since 4-to-1 pixel binning is employed, the phone outputs photos at 12MP resolution. This new primary camera is paired with a 12MP variable telephoto shooter — offering a zoom range of 3.5x to 5.2x — and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide.

Source: Sony

The usual camera features that you find in a Sony flagship are all present, including S-Cinetone, real-time AF, Creative Look, Videography Pro, and more. For vloggers, Sony has added an extra mic near the rear camera, allowing the phone to capture your voice clearly, even in noisy environments.

Sony uses the same 6.5-inch 4K 120Hz OLED panel on the Xperia 1 V as last year's Xperia 1 IV. The Japanese company remains among the few smartphone manufacturers to use a 4K panel on its flagship phone. However, this is not an LTPO panel, so it won't drop its refresh rate lower than 60Hz to save battery life.

Thankfully, with a more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, the Xperia 1 V should have enough juice to make it through a day of heavy use.

To prevent overheating issues that plagued its predecessor, Sony is using 60% more heat diffusion sheets. Other specs of Sony's newest flagship include a "full-stage" stereo speaker, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack (!), 256GB storage, a dedicated shutter key, and sub-6GHz 5G support. There's no mmWave support, so you can't enjoy blazing-fast gigabit+ 5G speeds on the phone.

The IP65/68-certified phone goes on sale in the US starting July 28, 2023. Despite packing impressive specs and a new camera sensor that promises significant low-light improvements, the Xperia 1 V is unlikely to find takers due to its whopping $1,400 price tag.

This makes the phone more expensive than even the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which packs a more versatile camera. Plus, unlike Sony, Samsung has a wider presence in the US market and a track record for rolling out timely updates for its devices.