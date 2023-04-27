Sony has launched far fewer phones than other mainstream brands like Samsung and Xiaomi, but its products often contend for a spot on our list of the best Android smartphones. After toying with slight variations in the Xperia lineup, Sony has fixated on a particular design language and specifications template, and leaks suggest the upcoming Xperia 1 V refuses to deviate. We now have a launch date for the phone, which should clear the air further.

In a tweet, Sony confirmed “the next One,” the Xperia 1 V, will debut globally on May 11, 2023. The launch commences at 1 p.m. in Japan, which is midnight in Eastern Time. The event will be streamed live on YouTube. If you’re interested in watching it, we suggest you set up a reminder using the player below.

The language of the tweet and the video teaser seem to imply Sony will only talk about the Xperia 1 V. However, the company unveiled the Xperia 10 IV at last year’s event where the Xperia 1 IV was the headliner. So, it is possible the company may pull a “one more thing” like Apple and introduce the smaller Xperia 10 V as well.

As far as the design and specifications go, previous leaks and rumors about the Xperia 1 V suggest we are in for a familiar rollercoaster this year, with upgraded internals at best. The outward design remains unchanged with a vertically stacked triple rear camera configuration, a 6.5-inch screen, familiar fingerprint reader and shutter button placement, and our old friend — the headphone jack.

On the inside, Sony is expected to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 16GB of RAM, all fueled by a 5,000mAh battery. The primary camera could be a 48MP sensor, while other shooters including the selfie camera should be 12MP units.

That said, the Xperia 1 IV wasn’t a shabby phone, and if the rumors are true, its successor could be a solid, well-rounded package as well. Our only regret would be Sony’s unwillingness to use a new design for the rear of the phone.