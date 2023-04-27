Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Sony has launched far fewer phones than other mainstream brands like Samsung and Xiaomi, but its products often contend for a spot on our list of the best Android smartphones. After toying with slight variations in the Xperia lineup, Sony has fixated on a particular design language and specifications template, and leaks suggest the upcoming Xperia 1 V refuses to deviate. We now have a launch date for the phone, which should clear the air further.

In a tweet, Sony confirmed “the next One,” the Xperia 1 V, will debut globally on May 11, 2023. The launch commences at 1 p.m. in Japan, which is midnight in Eastern Time. The event will be streamed live on YouTube. If you’re interested in watching it, we suggest you set up a reminder using the player below.

The language of the tweet and the video teaser seem to imply Sony will only talk about the Xperia 1 V. However, the company unveiled the Xperia 10 IV at last year’s event where the Xperia 1 IV was the headliner. So, it is possible the company may pull a “one more thing” like Apple and introduce the smaller Xperia 10 V as well.

As far as the design and specifications go, previous leaks and rumors about the Xperia 1 V suggest we are in for a familiar rollercoaster this year, with upgraded internals at best. The outward design remains unchanged with a vertically stacked triple rear camera configuration, a 6.5-inch screen, familiar fingerprint reader and shutter button placement, and our old friend — the headphone jack.

On the inside, Sony is expected to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 16GB of RAM, all fueled by a 5,000mAh battery. The primary camera could be a 48MP sensor, while other shooters including the selfie camera should be 12MP units.

That said, the Xperia 1 IV wasn’t a shabby phone, and if the rumors are true, its successor could be a solid, well-rounded package as well. Our only regret would be Sony’s unwillingness to use a new design for the rear of the phone.