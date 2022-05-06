Sony makes some of the most popular audio accessories around, and the company's always on our short list when we're looking for the best wireless earbuds to buy. If you prefer a full-sized pair of headphones, Sony's got just what you need, and its XM series has been one of our favorites for years — most recently with the XM4 back in 2020. So it's easy to understand why we're so excited to be checking out some early retail leaks for the next-gen Sony XM5 headphones.

A series of photos showing off Sony's box for model WH-1000XM5 have emerged on Reddit, giving us a little preview of what to expect. 9to5Google notes that earlier rumors suggested the XM5s could offer up to 40 hours of operation on a full charge, while the box here only mentions 30 hours of playback — not any better than what the last generation offered, but still pretty solid.

The packaging also mentions support for Google Assistant — not that there's any huge surprise there, given its presence on past models. And if you're a fan of all that spatial audio processing, 360 Reality Audio appears to be making a return, as well.

While there's no window on this box giving us a glimpse of the actual hardware, the art manages to show off a comfy-looking, no-frills build, a little reminiscent of the AirPods Max.

There's still a lot left for us to learn about these headphones, but with an event scheduled for May 12, we should have all the rest of those details pretty soon.

