Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $198 $280 Save $82 Despite being a few years old, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds continue to be our favorite wireless earbuds on the market. They rank at the top, or near the top, in every important category, including sound quality and ANC, and they look even better at $80 off. $198 at Amazon

It's been more than two years since Sony released the WF-1000XM4 earbuds, and they are still our top pick for the best wireless earbuds in 2023. They offer clear, crisp sound, with plenty of EQ settings to tweak, top-of-the-class noise cancellation, and all the features you'd want or expect from a pair of premium headphones. Our biggest gripe with the product has always been the extraordinarily-high price tag, but today's $80 Prime Day deal knocks the XM4s down into the range as most of their competitors.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds

If you're going to pay a lot of money for a premium product, it had better deliver, and the XM4 earbuds deliver in spades. You might think you're familiar with ANC as a feature, but if you haven't experienced it on a pair of high-end headphones like these, it's a whole different ballgame. While cheaper earbuds can drown out certain frequencies, they typically can't do much with prominent sounds like crowd noise or nearby conversations, but Sony's buds handle them with ease. In our review, we noted that even with music playing at half volume, we couldn't hear the outside world at all.

Perhaps more important for a pair of premium earbuds than the ANC is the sound quality, and again the 1000XM4 hits a high note. We don't have to go totally audiophile here — just know that the sound is as good, or better, than you'd expect from $200+ headphones. All the right features are here too. There are touchpads on each bud for controlling playback and activating features like transparency mode, and removing one from your ear will automatically pause your audio. Then there's support for Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as multipoint audio. In addition, the battery can last up to 12 hours with no ANC.

If you're looking for a pair of great-sounding earbuds with top-notch noise-cancelling, it doesn't get much better than the Sony XM4. They are perfect for going into productivity mode at work, quieting down the noisy train on the ride home, or simply relaxing to your favorite music or podcast. Anytime they drop below $200, they are an easy recommendation for us, so grab a pair at this price while you can. But if you don't want the XM4s, Prime Day has other quality earbuds that might pique your interest.