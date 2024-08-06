Sixth time’s the charm, eh? That’s how many attempts it’s taken Sony to make an Xperia flagship that I can comfortably recommend to the typical Android user, rather than solely to content creators and Sony Alpha camera owners.

There’s just one little problem: you can’t even buy it in the US.

Sony Xperia 1 VI Sony's 2024 flagship features upgraded cameras and a reworked display, finally striking the balance between a mainstream flagship and a camera nerd's dream. Now we just wish more people could buy the damn thing. SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.5-inch Display resolution 1080 x 2340 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 30W Charge options Wired, wireless Ports USB-C SIM support Nano SIM, eSIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 12MP f/2.0 Rear camera 48MP f/1.9 main sensor, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 12MP f/2.3-f/3.5 telephoto with 3.5x - 7.1x zoom Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 162 x 74 x 8.2 mm Weight 192g IP Rating IP65/68 Expand

An evolving Xperience

Sony knows what it had to work on

Let’s recap. If you’ve followed Sony’s Xperia line over the past few years, you’ll know there’s a trend: technically exemplary hardware let down by software design that clearly views "user-friendly" as a slur.

For years, the company’s high-end Android phones have felt beholden to the needs of a niche within a niche, prioritizing features that a certain sort of nerd might want for work, rather than the stuff that simply makes a phone worth using 24/7. The Xperia 1 VI hasn’t abandoned that audience entirely, it’s worth emphasizing, but it’s met them halfway so that the rest of us can get some joy out of an Xperia, too.

That’s evident nowhere more than the camera. Last year’s Sony phones somehow shipped with three different camera apps: one for photography, and two for video. Except the basic point-and-shoot video was handled by the photography app, not either video app. Oh, and basic point-and-shoot photography barely existed at all, bogged down by a slew of manual settings that made day-to-day phone photography harder.

This year, Sony wisely accepted defeat on that front, and the 1 VI ships with the blissful calm of a single camera app. ‘Pro’ photography options are in a side pane, just like on every other phone on the market, only with Sony’s synergistic use of the Alpha camera interface. But now, if you just want to take a photo of your coffee, a friend, or that cute dog on the street, you can do it without getting a Master’s degree in photography first.

And the photos will look good! Mostly.

As the company that makes the sensors almost everyone else uses in their phones, you’d think Sony’s phone cameras would be the ones to beat. Sadly, that’s not been true for a long time. While the Xperia 1 VI doesn’t give Sony any sort of camera crown, it does hold its own and offer something a little unique.

There’s a triple rear camera array here, which is par for the course. The 12MP ultrawide is totally adequate for group shots and landscapes, but clearly a weak link. The 48MP main camera is much better, producing crisp, clean, and routinely well-exposed shots in most lighting conditions.

It’s on a par with Google and Samsung’s best camera phones, with one big caveat: Sony’s night mode still feels basic, so I’d never take this over a Pixel if I was taking photos at night.