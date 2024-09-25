Sony 6.95-inch Android Auto Digital Media Receiver $300 $350 Save $50 $300 at Best Buy

While listening to your favorite tunes in the car using Bluetooth is great, being able to connect your handset to your current head unit with Android Auto takes things to a whole different level. Not only do you get quick access to your music, but you'll also get access to popular apps as well, creating a seamless experience between your phone and handset. While convenient, there is the hurdle of buying a new head unit, but the good news is that you don't have to spend a lot to get Android Auto into your car.

For a limited time, you can grab this Sony model that features an elegant design that's going to look good in most cars, a large 6.95-inch display, and comes in with a price tag that sits at just $300. Best Buy is now offering this head unit with a discount that takes $50 off its original retail price of $349.99. While the discount isn't that steep, it's still pretty good, considering that you won't find another Android Auto head unit from a big name brand with these features that come in at this price. So get this deal while you can if you've been looking to upgrade because this deal is too good to pass up.

What's great about this Sony Android Auto head unit?

This is one of those devices that can really make a huge impact on your daily life. If you're someone that uses your car everyday, being able to seamlessly access your Android phone on a larger screen while on the go is an absolute must. Not only is it safer, but it also provides you with a wealth of apps and services that can make your commute much easier.

This Sony model comes with a 6.95-inch touchscreen that looks good from all angles. Not only do you get excellent colors and a responsive UI, but you also get an anti-glare coating on the screen that will keep it visible even in the harshest conditions. Of course, the main highlight here is that it's going to support Android Auto, which means access to all the important apps on your phone.

Furthermore, if you have someone that uses iOS in your family, or maybe even a friend, they can also utilize CarPlay as well. While you can use the touchscreen to navigate, there are some physical buttons on the head unit as well, that give quick access to volume, skipping tracks, and accessing the settings menu. Get it now for just $300 from Best Buy. And don't forget to check out some of the most essential apps for Android Auto.