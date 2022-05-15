You'd pay big bucks to fill a big space on your wall with a big TV most days. But because it's meant to last, there's always something you can do to get a better deal on one. In this case, Sony's X950H series of 4K Android TVs appear to be headed out to pasture, but not before Amazon is able to clear them off for hundreds of dollars off.

These LCDs are covered by full-array LED backlighting. With Sony's X1 Ultimate processor seen on its 8K sets, you'll get to see great HDR reproduction and AI upscaling on the content of your choice plus a smoother navigation experience through the UI. RTings has a thorough review on all the visual aspects that matter like color accuracy, calibration ability, picture retention, and the sort, but it ranks more than decently at an overall 8.1 out of 10. And, of course, with Android TV, you have access to Google Assistant and all the streaming services you need... well, it also works with AirPlay 2, too, so there's that.

Which makes us somewhat sad to see it go as most retailers are clearing out their inventory — these TVs comes from the 2020 model year after all, but they still make for trusty, long-term partners. At least with Amazon (through third-party sellers), they're not going away without a good deal: the 65" model is now at $1,195 ($53 off recent pricing) while the 85" panel has clocked down to $2,598, taking a $350 dive just this very morning. Be careful, though: as of press time, only four units of that model remain in stock. Both TVs ship from Amazon, sold by Video & Audio Center, and come with free, scheduled delivery.

You might see other 4K panels of similar size at slightly lower prices (or, in the case of the 85-incher, definitely lower), but the quality you'll get on those likely won't compare.

