Sony WH-CH520 Selling out fast $38 $60 Save $22 The Sony WH-CH520 offers an eclectic blend of affordable pricing and important features like multipoint connectivity and Google Fast Pair. Backed by fast charging via USB-C, this Prime Day deal is running out fast, and we aren’t surprised given the steep discount. $38 at Amazon

Sony has become one of the world’s most recognizable brands for everything, including PlayStations, cameras, home audio, and even headphones. At any time, there are several Sony headphones you can choose from, most wireless. While the choice depends on how deep your pockets are and what features you seek, opportunities like Amazon’s Prime Day make some of the brand’s midrange headphones rather affordable.

That’s the case this year as well, with the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones dropping to just $38, way down from their original price of $80, though Amazon has recently been selling them for closer to $60. An invite-only Prime Day deal yesterday brought them $2 lower, to $36, but that's sold out, as have two colors of the headphones. Luckily, the black and blue models still show as in stock, and available at an almost-best-ever price.

Why should you buy the Sony WH-CH520 headphones?

Sony’s CH520 are on-ear headphones designed for comfortable wear with a lighter shell than some pricier models. The construction is robust, and it is available in a variety of colors, all with matching earpads. However, it doesn’t compromise in the audio department, with the high-quality sound and the typical Sony signature. That’s backed by a fantastic 50-hour claimed battery life, so you won’t have to look for a charger for at least a week, even if you blast music through these headphones for several hours every day.

When you do hunt for a charger, the WH-CH520 charges quickly too, delivering 1.5 hours of playback after just three minutes connected to a power source via USB-C. Sure, it might not have all the bells and whistles like active noise cancellation (ANC) available on pricier headphones like the flagship XM5s, but you do get the convenience of multipoint connection and the integrated mics do a decent job on calls. The headphones also support Google Fast Pair, so setup should be a breeze once you’ve spent the $38 to snag this fantastic Prime Day discount.