You don't always need to buy the latest and greatest headphones for the best sound quality or ANC experience. This Black Friday, skip splurging on the Sony's WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra and consider getting Sony's WH-1000XM4 instead. Despite launching in August 2020, the company's former flagship headphones can still hold their own, delivering amazing sound quality and ANC.

The headphones typically retail for $348, but Amazon is offering a $155 discount for Black Friday, dropping the price to $194. While not the lowest, this is a great price for a fantastic pair of headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 this Black Friday

Unless you have access to professional equipment, you won't be able to find faults with the Sony WH-1000XM4's sound quality. The headphones sound incredible, delivering crisp highs, punchy bass, and recreating sound with incredible details.

It is the same with ANC, which can cancel out almost all ambient noise, enabling you to listen to your favorite artist in complete silence. The XM4s are also comfortable to wear, making them a great companion on long flights. The plastic frame has a matte soft-touch texture, which looks classy. The only issue is that it easily picks up oils from your skin.

Sony claims up to 30 hours of battery life, easily enough to last days of use. When in a hurry, a quick 10-minute top-up will provide five hours of runtime.

The headphones also feature a proximity sensor, allowing them to automatically pause music playback when you take them off. Other useful features include Fast Pair support, LDAC streaming, multipoint connectivity, and 360 Audio Reality. The latter is Sony's take on Spatial Audio, but there's limited content support.

You will be hard-pressed to find faults in the Sony XM4s. Despite their age, they are a formidable pair of headphones that will impress you in every way possible. And their Black Friday price of $194 makes them a lot more affordable and worth spending on.