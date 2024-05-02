Sony WHXB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $150 $250 Save $100 With noise cancellation, Bluetooth multipoint support, and up to 30 hours of battery life, these Sony headphones offer a ton of value on sale for just $150. $150 at Best Buy

Sony is one of the top brands in the headphone space, best known for its premium XM5 model that offers class-leading noise cancelation. But the company also makes other, more affordable models that are packed full of features, like the B910N. These headphones offer noise cancelling tech, bass boost and DSEE for enhanced sound, touch controls, and impressive battery life, and right now you can pick up a pair on discount for just $150.

Why you should buy the Sony WH- XB910N Wireless Over-The-Ear Headphones

The Sony B910N are over-the-ear headphones for folks who want a premium headphone experience, without paying the premium price tag. They are made of comfortable, synthetic leather and have huge, soft, oval-shaped ear pads for all-day comfort, and they fold up nicely to fit in the included carrying case. You also have total control of your sound with Extra Bass, DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), and fully customizable EQ presets, with plenty of pre-made presets to choose from, within the Sony Connect app. The noise cancelling is handled by dual forward and feedback mics, and there are touch panels on the outside of each earpiece for playback controls.

Additional features include clear hands-free calling with the built-in microphone and a Quick Attention Mode, which turns down your audio volume and deactivates noise cancelling, simply by placing your hand over the right ear cup. This is so you can conduct quick transactions without shutting everything down or taking your headphones off. On a similar note, you can control how much ambient noise you let in, in case you are bike-riding or doing something where you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Finally, you get support for Bluetooth Multipoint, which allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, and a solid 30 hours of battery life.

Look, are these on-par build-quality wise with the AirPods Max or any other ~$400 pair of headphones? No. But are you getting the sound quality, the feature set, and the reliability of a pair of $250 Sony headphones for just $150? Yes. As long as you understand that, you will be more than happy with your purchase. Be sure to grab the Sony B910N Wireless Headphones at this $100 discount, while you can.