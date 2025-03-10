Sony WH-CH520 $38 $60 Save $22 These are the headphones to get if you want good-quality sound that's paired with comfort and durability. The Sony WH-CH520s are now down to their lowest price yet at just $38. $38 at Amazon

Top-tier headphones are great, but they are usually pretty expensive, and can be unattainable if you're someone that's on a budget. Luckily, mid-range and budget headphones come in at a fraction of the price, while still offering a pretty good experience, providing excellent bang for your buck. With that said, these Sony headphones are now at their lowest price, coming in at just $38 for a limited time.

While the Sony WH-C520 headphones are usually priced at $60, they can now be had for far less as they drop to a record-low of just $38. This is the best price we've seen on these headphones, which means you should take a look if you're shopping for a new pair. Just be sure to act quickly because we don't think this price will be around for long.

What's great about the Sony WH-C520 headphones?

Sony's WH-C520 headphones offer a style that's very minimalistic, with four different colors to choose from. But more importantly, the headphones produce great sound with support for Digital Sound Enhancement, and you even have the abilty to tweak the sound to your liking using the Sony companion app on your mobile device.

Furthermore, the headphones also offer excellent comfort thanks to their lightweight design and cushy earpads. In addition, these headphones can go all day, delivering up to 50 hours on a single charge. There's even a quick charge feature that can provide 90 minutes of use with a three-minute charge.

You also get other perks, like multipoint connectivity, which makes it possible to stay connected between two devices, allowing you to seamlessly switch from one product to another. These headphones can also help you stay connected by taking calls on the go and if you ever happen to lose them, you can use Google's Find My network to track their location.

Overall, not a bad pair of headphones for the price. You get plenty of great perks, and it's also quite affordable, which means you can't go wrong by grabbing these for $38.