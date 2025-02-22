Sony WH-CH520 $37 $60 Save $23 If you need a good pair of affordable headphones, these Sony WH-CH520s will be it. While they are usually $60, you can now score a hefty discount that drops them down to just $38. Get them for this great price while you still can. $37 at Amazon

Sony makes one of the best headphones that you can buy in 2025. But if you're not looking to spend hundreds on a pair of headphones, then we have a great alternative recommendation — the Sony WH-CH520. This model really delivers when it comes to value, offering great sound performance and features. While the retail price usually comes in at $60, they can now be had for far less, thanks to this rare deal that drops them down to just $38.

What's great about the Sony WH-CH520 headphones?

While these headphones look pretty basic, you're getting a solid pair here for a great price. Not only are they comfortable, thanks to their light construction, but they also deliver when it comes to the audio performance.

The headphones also support Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, which delivers improved audio when playing compressed audio files. There's also a companion app that allows you to tune the audio to your liking.

They can be used wired or wirelessly, with the latter offering up to 50 hours of use on a single charge. You're also going to get excellent call quality as well, which is great if you're someone that's constantly on the phone.

The headphones also offer nice perks, like multipoint connectivity, allowing you to stay connected with two devices at once, making it easy to switch seamlessly between the two. Plus it supports Google’s Find My Device.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, especially at this price. Just be sure to grab these headphones while you can, because at this price, the deal won't be around for long.