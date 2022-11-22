Source:Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $400 Save $52 The reigning champ of active noise cancellation is in no hurry to relinquish the crown. Sony’s most recent over-ear headphones, the WH-1000XM5, bring back that top-of-the-line ANC that many have tried, and failed, to match. The headphones also offer fantastic sound quality that isn't too hyped or colored, so you can enjoy your favorite concerto or 98 Degrees track the way it was meant to be heard. $348 at Best Buy $348 at Amazon

Black Friday 2022 is (unofficially) upon us: we've been seeing holiday-themed sales for weeks at this point. There have been a number of great bargains on all kinds of tech already, but among audio deals, this one's special. Right now, Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are going for $348, a full $50 under MSRP and a match for what the company's last-gen XM4 go for at retail.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony's been making some of the best headphones on the market for decades, and its WH-1000 series is especially well regarded. The newest XM5 offer fantastic audio quality with tight highs and mids, plus low-end response that's refreshingly restrained, resulting in clear, accurate sound. They also offer the absolute best active noise cancelation you can get in consumer-grade headphones right now.

If that weren't enough, the XM5 are also very comfortable, and feature a brand-new design that, after several generations of WH-1000 headphones that looked exactly the same, is a breath of fresh air. The WH-1000XM5 also have great battery life that can last up to 30 hours with ANC, and all kinds of handy features like the ability to hold your hand over the right ear cup to temporarily switch on transparency mode.

It's not all rosy; the flashy new design comes at the expense of the XM5 no longer being able to fold down for easy travel, and those who want an especially boomy flavor in their headphones might not be satisfied with the bass and sub-bass on offer here. But for anybody looking for the absolute best ANC you can get in Bluetooth headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 absolutely have it, and given this deal, there's never been a better time to grab a pair.