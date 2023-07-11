Source: Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $400 Save $72 If you're looking for a set of over-ear headphones that offer the best active noise cancellation (ANC), look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM5. Usually selling for close to $400, these ANC headphones are a steal with the $70+ discount. $328 at Amazon

Amazon's annual Prime Day shopping festival is officially underway, and we're already seeing some ridiculous deals on items that usually don't receive this treatment. Audio deals, in particular, are immensely popular on Prime Day, given that some products, like Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5, aren't always on sale. But that's changing now, with Amazon currently offering these high-end ANC headphones with a $72 discount on the asking price. While we've seen deals on these headphones before, this is the cheapest yet.

Why you should consider the Sony WH-1000XM5 this Prime Day

Sony has been consistently upping its game in the ANC headphones category. The company hasn't made big changes on the WH-1000XM5 compared to the predecessor, but there's enough here to warrant an upgrade. As noted in our review, these headphones lead the industry in noise cancellation and are ideal for noisy flights or some peace of mind in a noisy café. They can run for up to 30 hours on a single charge, comfortably beating rivals like the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700, which have a 20-hour battery life.

On top of providing high-quality noise cancelling, the Sony WH-1000XM5s also cover a majority of the background noise when you're on a call. The four beamforming microphones also ensure a superior recording quality, which is unparalleled in the segment. Smart home-compatible voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are supported out of the box. Meanwhile, Sony also offers the Headphones Connect app for owners of the WH-1000XM5, which is a handy companion for adjusting your headphones' functionality and picking up software updates.

We're unlikely to come across a better deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 all Prime Day, so we recommend adding this to your cart while stocks still last. If you're shopping for more compact audio accessories, like earbuds, have a quick gander at our consolidated list of the best deals on headphones and earbuds, with earbuds from Sony, Samsung, and Google up for grabs.