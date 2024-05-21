Sony WH-1000XM5 $329 $400 Save $71 You won't find a better pair of headphones in 2024. And while they are normally quite pricey, we've found a nice discount that drops the price down to their lowest yet. $329 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

If you're shopping for a new pair of headphones, there are a lot of great choices out there right now. But if you're looking for the best, then look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM5s. Not only are going to get a sleek and modern design, but you're also going to get incredible sound, along with fantastic ANC capabilities.

While these usually come priced at $400, you can now score a pretty good discount that knocks off a big chunk, dropping them down to their lowest yet. Of course, this promotion is for a limited time, so be sure to grab them from Amazon or Best Buy to save big.

What's great about the Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones?

Close

Where do we start with what most would consider are some of the best headphones you can buy right now. Well, the headphones offer an incredible audio experience like no other thanks to its Integrated Processor V1, and you'll also get some of the most advanced ANC thanks to Sony's custom processor that and eight microphones that really put in the work to cancel external noises that could be considered a nuisance.

Not only is the audio that's going into your ears going to be crisp, but you're also going to sound great on calls with these headphones too, thanks to their four beamforming microphones that really elevate the conversation. When it comes to battery life, you can expect around 30 hours of use on a single charge, and you'll get quick charging in three minutes, providing up to three hours of use.

Of course, you'll get headphones that are light and comfortable, and the multipoint connection will allow users to quickly switch between devices in order to have a seamless listening experience. Overall, you just really won't find a better set of heaadphones for the price, so get them while you can because this deal is too good to pass up. And if these are a little out of your price range, we some great headphone recommendations that come in under $100.