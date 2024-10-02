Sony WH-1000XM5 $290 $400 Save $110 You can't go wrong with these headphones. Not only do you get great sound, but also fantastic ANC. Furthermore, the price has now been dropped, down to its lowest, coming in at just $290 for a limited time. $290 at Walmart

These are the best wireless headphones that you're going to find on the market today. In addition to great sound and excellent ANC, you're also getting extreme comfort, along with many other features that really elevate this pair above the rest. Perhaps the only drawback or downside to this pair of headphones is that they are pretty expensive, with a retail price that comes in at $400.

Of course, you're getting what you're paying for here, but spending $400 on a pair of headphones might be a bit much for most, which is why we're highlighting this recent deal. For a limited time, you can score these headphones at their lowest price to date, with a discount that knocks $110 off. So grab them while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones?

Sony really outdid themselves with this one. Despite first being released in 2022, these headphones have managed to stay at the very top of most "best of" lists, batting away many new competitors. The headphones not only look good thanks to their simple design, but they also feel good as well, thanks to their shape and comfortable earcups that really make it easy to listen to music for hours on end.

Of course, these headphones produce excellent sound thanks to Sony's Integrated Processor V1, and there's also extremely good ANC, which can easily block out the distractions you otherwise might hear on a daily basis. The headphones also contain an array of four beamforming microphones that can be used for calls, and you had better believe that you'll sound crystal clear when being heard.

As far as battery life, you're looking at around 30 hours, give or take, depending on whether you have ANC on all the time. And you also get quick charging abilities with a three-minute charge providing up to three hours of use. And if you're someone that switches from one device to another, you'll be happy to know that these headphones support multipoint connectivity. You can't go wrong with these headphones, especially at their current price.

But if you're still on the fence and this alluring deal doesn't do it for you, then, you can also take a look at these more affordable headphone options to see if you see something you like.