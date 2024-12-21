Your changes have been saved Sony WH-1000XM5 $278 $400 Save $122 It really doesn't get much better than this regarding wireless headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5s have reigned at the top for a couple of years, and it's easy to see why. While they typically cost $400, they can now be had for much less, at just $278 for a limited time. $278 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

These are the best pair of wireless headphones that you can buy right now. The Sony WH-1000XM5s provide the perfect blend of style and substance. The design is subtle yet seems timeless, and you can't go wrong when it comes to audio quality, as these allow you to really experience your favorite music, movies, and TV shows in new ways.

Of course, there is one drawback with these headphones, and that's the price. While they normally come in at $400, they're now on sale, with a discount that knocks $122 or 30% off the original price, falling to $278. With that said, you're definitely getting your money's worth here, so grab these on sale while they're still available.

What's great about the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones?

It may be hard to believe, but Sony first released these headphones back in 2022. It's important to share this because competitors have released new headphones since that time in an effort to take the throne as some of the best headphones you can buy, but none have been successful.

So what makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones so special? Well, it's a combination of things, with Sony finding the perfect balance between design, performance, and price. As stated before, at $400 you're getting what you're paying for, but at $287 these become a no-brainer.

When it comes to the audio quality, you're going to get crisp and robust sound that's great for all different uses. The ear cups are comfortable, making it easier to listen to for hours on end, while the body of the headphones are durable. Furthermore, you also get great ANC that can block out distractions.

Those that need to keep in contact while on the go will be happy to know that call quality with these headphones is great as well. Sony packs in four beamforming microphones that ensure you're going to sound good no matter your environment. Of course, you'r also going to get plenty of battery life here with up to 30 hours of use.

There's even an option where you can quickly charge the headphones, with a three-minute charge providing up to three hours of use. There are other perks as well, like multipoint connectivity, and compatibility with any Bluetooth device. You can even use the headphones wired so long as there is a 3.5mm audio jack on the product.

These really are the best headphones that you can buy right now. And at this newly discounted price, you really should grab them because this price won't be around for long.