Sony WH-1000XM5 Use coupon code "APRI1924" $269 $398 Save $129 These are the best headphones on the market in 2024. And if you're looking to really up your audio setup, then this is going to be the perfect way to do it. Best of all, you can now save $129 for a limited time. $269 at Adorama

If you're looking to splurge on some of the best headphones out right now, then these Sony WH-1000XM5 are going to be it. Not only do you get great sound, but you also get impressive ANC. Furthermore, the headphones are comfortable and offer long battery life. The only problem is that they are usually really expensive, coming in with a retail price of $398.

Luckily, we've managed to find a deal so good that you won't be able to resist. For a limited time, you can now save $129 when you buy these headphones from Adorama. You can choose any color, just make sure you use coupon code "APRI1924" during the check out process to save.

What's great about the Sony WH-1000XM5?

These really are the best headphones you can buy in 2024. Sony has refined its line and currently offers one of the best listening experiences, along with some of the best ANC that you'll ever experience. Simply put, these headphones offer the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance.

These headphones are able to accomplish all of these things thanks to excellent build quality and materials, paired with cutting edge technology. The headphones have two processors that control eight microphones, which leads to some of the best noise cancelation we've heard. Furthermore, these microphones also work to make you sound better during calls, blocking out background noise for a crisp and clear conversation.

When it comes to battery life, you can expect up to 30 hours of use on a single charge, and if you need to, you can charge up for three additional hours of use with just a three-minute charge. With multipoint technology, you're going to be able to pair with two devices at the same time, making it easy and seamless to move from one device to another.

You really can't go wrong with these headphones, and for a limited time, you can save big with the $129 discount that's being offered from Adorama. Just make sure you enter the coupon code "APRI1924" during the check-out process to save.