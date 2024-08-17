Grab this deep discount while you still can Sony WH-1000XM4 $198 $348 Save $150 The WH-1000XM4s are still one of the best over-ear headphones Sony offers. They have excellent active noise cancelation, phenomenal sound, and 30 hours of battery life with ANC and 38 hours without ANC. They also boast a few tricks including wear detection, multipoint support, Fast Pair to connect to devices quickly, and 360 Reality Sound for a more immersive experience. Best of all, you can now score $150 off for a limited time. $198 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are some of the best wireless headphones you can buy if you're looking for great value. Not only do these provide awesome sound, but they also deliver coveted features like active noise-canceling, Fast Pair, multipoint support, and more. While this model can typically be seen for $348, you can sometimes find them for cheaper if you happen to catch them on sale.

For a limited time, you can score the Sony WH-1000XM4s with a serious discount that knocks 43% off, dropping the price down to just $198. This is the lowest price we've seen for these headphones, and you really can't go wrong if you're looking for the best bang for your buck. If you do manage to pick up a pair, you won't regret it.

What's great about the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones?

When these headphones first came out, they were the best that you could buy. And although Sony does have a successor out on the market, some would argue that the Sony WH-1000XM4s are actually better, because of their foldable design that makes them perfect for travel. Of course, these wouldn't be top ranked unless they offered some serious audio quality and features.

In our review, we found that this model delivered some of the best audio quality that you could find in headphones at the time. And while some time has passed since it's initial release, that still holds true today. You also get phenomenal battery life with up to 30 hours of use on a single charge, along with quick charging abilities for a lightning-quick top up when needed.

Sony also delivers some of the best ANC you'll find, with the ability to cancel out noisy distractions with the press of a button. And these headphones even offer touch controls on the side of the ear cups to make navigating your music or taking calls seamless. And it's the little things that really count here, with quality of life additions like sensors in the ear cups, so they automatically power down when they are removed and not in use.

Also, you'll easily be able to move between devices with multipoint connections. And with Fast Pair, connecting with compatible devices is a breeze. Let's not forget about comfort here, with the Sony WH-1000XM4s being lightweight, making them a joy to use for hours on end. Now, if you're ready to take the plunge and upgrade to a stellar new audio experience, grab this deal while you can because it won't last long.