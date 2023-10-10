Source: Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 $248 $348 Save $100 The WH-1000XM4 are some of Sony’s best ANC headphones, and even three years on they're hard to beat. While the new XM5 headphones offer more features, it's hard to match the value of the XM4 model, especially with a hefty $100 discount on the sticker price for Prime Big Deal Days. $248 at Amazon

Sony is one of the leading audio brands, and it makes a few of our favorite ANC headphones. Before the WH-1000XM5 came out earlier this year, the WH-1000XM4 was our go-to recommendation for best-in-class ANC, perfectly striking the delicate balance between versatile features, comfort, and practicality.

This fantastic pair of over-ear headphones now sees regular discounts, and Prime Big Deal Days knocks $100 off the $350 sticker price.

Why do we love the Sony WH-1000XM4?

Sony’s cans from 2020 may seem old, but they're packed to the gills with features and still sound fantastic today. They connect to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0, or a detachable 3.5mm cable. A separate USB-C cable is used to recharge the integrated batteries. Sony promises a healthy 30 hours of playback with ANC switched on, and an extra 8 hours if the passive isolation from the ear pads will suffice.

You can simply take the headphones off and a proximity sensor pauses playback automatically. The ear cups have touch controls, so controlling playback is easier than ever, without ever reaching for your phone or media player. If you plan to use the Sony WH-1000XM4 with two devices at a time, the headphones support multipoint connectivity, so switching between paired devices is a cakewalk.

Sound quality from the large 40mm drivers is stellar, delivering a well-balanced audio profile that’s pleasing to listen to across almost any genre. You won’t get a perfectly neutral sound signature here, because lower and higher frequencies are boosted slightly, creating a typical gentle V-shaped sound. The sound stage is reasonably well-balanced, although we would have appreciated support for more high-resolution codecs at this price. That said, the XM4 specializes in drowning out the noise from your surroundings, making it the ideal companion on your commute to work, in flights, or at noisier co-working spaces.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 usually retails for $350 on Amazon, with prices for refurbished models occasionally dropping ever since the XM5 released with incrementally better features - and a higher $400 price tag.

For Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon has knocked $100 off the sticker price of the XM4, so you can buy them for just $248. The list price has dropped, so you don’t need to apply any coupons or search for a discount applied at checkout. If these headphones don’t fit in your budget, or aren’t exactly what you’re looking for in terms of design and features, make sure to check all the other best discounts on headphones this Prime Day.