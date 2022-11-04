Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Music fans know that if you're looking for the best wireless headphones, it doesn't get much better than Sony's XM line. The combination of excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation always pushes them to the top of our lists. Maybe the one caveat with these headphones is their premium price tag, which typical sits in the $300-$400 range, but that's not the case today. Right now you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just $228.

In our review, we noted that you'd be hard-pressed to find Bluetooth headphones that sound better than the XM4s. We also really liked the ANC, of course, the 30+ hours of battery life, and Android-specific features like Fast Pair and Assistant support. Additionally, the headphones have large touchpads for operating playback controls, a proximity sensor that pauses music when you take the headphones off, and they charge over super-convenient USB-C.

Sure, the XM4s are a generation old by now, and the newer XM5s do offer a handful of improvements. But at this price point, it might be tricky to justify shelling out an extra $100 for the newer pair. Frankly, unless you're a capital-a audiophile, you're probably going to have a tough time differentiating between the sound quality you get from two models. So, why not grab the one that's significantly cheaper right now?

With long battery life and ultra-quiet ANC, the XM4s are perfect for use in an office, on a long plane or train ride, or just relaxing at home. If you or someone you know could benefit from headphones like these, don't hesitate to pick up a pair. These are already marked as an early Black Friday deal, so we don't see the price dropping much more than this in the near future.