Music fans know that if you're looking for the best wireless headphones, it doesn't get much better than Sony's XM line. The combination of excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation always pushes them to the top of our lists. Maybe the one caveat with these headphones is their premium price tag, which typical sits in the $300-$400 range, but that's not the case today. Right now you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just $228.

In our review, we noted that you'd be hard-pressed to find Bluetooth headphones that sound better than the XM4s. We also really liked the ANC, of course, the 30+ hours of battery life, and Android-specific features like Fast Pair and Assistant support. Additionally, the headphones have large touchpads for operating playback controls, a proximity sensor that pauses music when you take the headphones off, and they charge over super-convenient USB-C.

Sure, the XM4s are a generation old by now, and the newer XM5s do offer a handful of improvements. But at this price point, it might be tricky to justify shelling out an extra $100 for the newer pair. Frankly, unless you're a capital-a audiophile, you're probably going to have a tough time differentiating between the sound quality you get from two models. So, why not grab the one that's significantly cheaper right now?

With long battery life and ultra-quiet ANC, the XM4s are perfect for use in an office, on a long plane or train ride, or just relaxing at home. If you or someone you know could benefit from headphones like these, don't hesitate to pick up a pair. These are already marked as an early Black Friday deal, so we don't see the price dropping much more than this in the near future.