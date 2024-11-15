Sony WH-1000XM4 $198 $348 Save $150 A fantastic pair of headphones that look good and feel good too. Not only that, but they also offer excellent audio, along with fantastic ANC. Furthermore, they're now being discounted, falling to $198 for a limited time. $198 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

A great pair of headphones doesn't have to be expensive, especially with some of those awesome deals that we're seeing ahead of Black Friday. With that said, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are now seeing a great discount that drops them down to one of their lowest prices to date. We loved these headphones and gave them an exceptional score thanks to their excellent sound, great ANC, and comfort. So grab them and save 43% off while you still can as they drop to just $198 for a limited time.

What's great about the Sony WH-1000XM4?

You really can't go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM4s wireless headphones. Not only do they look good, but they also pack great sound and a ton of features too. While the WH-1000XM5s are our current top choice when it comes to headphones, the WH-1000XM4s are a great alternative that costs less and features a fold up design that's great for travel.

In addition, you also get fantastic ANC, and great battery life, with a single charge lasting up to 30 hours. And if you manage to drain the headphones flat, you can always quick charge, with 10 minutes providing five hours of use. Although these are great for listening to your favorite tunes, they can also be used for voice and and video calls as well.

You'll also have the ability to tweak the audio to your liking, and there's even support for spatial audio as well. There are even touch controls on the ear cups that provide quick access to frequently used commands. And connecting to multiple devices is a breeze thanks to support for multipoint connections. Overall, you really can't go wrong here. Just make sure to pick them up while they're still on sale.