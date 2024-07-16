Sony WH-1000XM4 $198 $348 Save $150 The Sony WH-1000XM4s are still some of the best headphones you can buy. They have excellent sound, provide fantastic active noise cancelation, and can last up to 38 hours on a single charge. Although these might not be the latest headphones from Sony, they're still an excellent pair, especially at their newly discounted price for Prime Day. $198 at Amazon

If you're looking for the best pair of wireless headphones you can buy in 2024, you really can't go wrong with Sony's WH-1000XM5. Not only are you going to get a pair of headphones that looks good, but they also sound great, and feature excellent ANC too. Perhaps the only downside here is that these headphones cost a lot, coming in at $398.

So what's a good alternative you ask? Well, we think the Sony WH-1000XM4s are still hard to beat, offering a sleek look, with audio quality that's only a fraction below their XM5 successors, and packing a lot of great features in addition to excellent ANC. And while they can be on the more expensive side with their $348 retail price tag, we're now seeing an incredible 43% off deal during Prime Day that drops these headphones down to their lowest price yet. So if you're quick, you'll be able to score these headphones for just $198 for a limited time.

What's great about the Sony WH-1000XM4s?

Simply put, when these headphones first came out, they were some of the very best you could buy. And while some time has passed, four years to be exact, they are still an excellent pair to pick up, offering pretty much everything you could want, and more. And as stated before, they are now priced well below retail, which means you're going to be getting excellent bang for the buck.

As you can tell from the images, these headphones look great. And perhaps what we love most here is that, despite there being plenty of room for branding opportunities, Sony has shown restraint and kept it to a minimum to really let the product shine. In addition to their good looks, the headphones also feel premium, thanks to solid construction and attention to detail in all the right places.

Sony chose to build a pair of headphones that are lightweight, with soft and plush ear cups to maximize comfort during long hours of use. And just in case you're curious, these headphones can last up to 38 hours on a single charge. So, no matter how much you're traveling or walking about, you'll always have tunes to keep you company. And when you top up, Sony makes it easy with a USB-C port and fast charging that can get you five hours of additional use on a 10-minute charge.

While all of the above is all well and good, we couldn't and wouldn't ever recommend these headphones unless they actually sounded great. And, well, if you want the one-liner from our review, we stated that you'd be "hard-pressed to find Bluetooth headphones that sound better." Furthermore, on top of impressive sound quality, the WH-1000XM4s also deliver top tier ANC capabilities, which means if you don't want to hear the outside world, you won't have to anymore. Yes, its noise-canceling is really that good.

The headphones also support multipoint, which makes moving from one device to another effortless and seamless, along with Google's Fast Pair and Google Assistant.

So yes, if you were thinking about buying a new set of headphones, these are going to be the ones to get right now. You won't find the Sony WH-1000XM4s at a better price. Of course, if these headphones aren't for you, well, then you're in luck, because there are plenty of other great headphones and earbuds on sale during Amazon's Prime Day sales event.