A fantastic pair of headphones at a great price is hard to come by, with most of the best wireless headphones that you can buy coming in at north of $250. If you're serious about your audio, that price is certainly worth it. But we don't think you should be spending that much, which is why we found this great deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones just ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event, as they fall a full $70 below their previous lowest price.

While these headphones are typically priced at a staggering $348, they can now be had for much less, with a discount that slashes 63% off, dropping to just $130 for a limited time. Given the cheapest they've previously gone is $198 — and even that's only happened once before — you can see why this deal is not to be missed.

The Sony WH-1000XM4s deliver when it comes to sound, design, and features, making them a great option if you need top-tier audio while you're on the move. You really can't go wrong with this pair, as they offer everything that you could want from great wireless headphones. Just be quick, because this sale won't last long.

What's great about the Sony WH-1000XM4s?

The WH-1000XM4s aren't the latest headphones from Sony, but they still pack quite a punch in 2024. While their successor, the WH-1000XM5s, have taken over the top spot in our list of the best headphones that you can buy right now, the WH-1000XM4s are still well worth picking up, especially as some would argue that they have a better design, thanks to their ability to fold up, making them great for travel or when you need to take them on the go.

Of course, you get great sound, along with impeccable ANC. Furthermore, you also get great battery life as well, with up to 30 hours of use from a single charge. There's even an option to quickly charge the headphones, with 10 minutes providing up to five hours of use. And if you're someone that likes to take and make calls while on the go, well, these headphones are going to provide phenomenal voice clarity thanks to their five built-in microphones.

You'll also have the ability to tune the audio to your liking with the companion app, while also taking control of your music using the touch controls that can be found on the side of the earcup. Plus, moving from device to device is made easy thanks to multipoint connection support. And Fast Pair makes it a breeze to get these connected to your compatible devices. Best of all, these headphones are comfortable, providing hours of use without any fatigue.

If this all sounds like something that you need, we think it's a good time to grab these headphones while you can. As stated before, they are seeing a steep discount that can't be ignored, and there's no way these get cheaper during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event, so there's no reason to wait.