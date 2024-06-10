Sony WF-C700N $85 $120 Save $35 The WF-C700N are Sony's budget-friendly noise-cancelling earbuds, packed with impressive features. They offer excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound options, and up to 10 hours of battery life (7.5 hours with ANC on). Now available with a $35 discount at Amazon, it's their lowest price ever. $85 at Amazon

Sony has been killing it in the headphone market, offering up both sleek over-ear models and cutting-edge wireless earbuds. One of their standout options in this price range is the Sony WF-C700N. This model has made a name for itself as a top contender for affordable wireless earbuds, and right now, you can snag it on Amazon for just $85, down from the original $120, making it an awesome deal for anyone looking for high-quality audio on the move.

Why the Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds are great

The Sony WF-C700N earbuds are already a steal at $120, but their real magic is in their amazing sound quality. Unlike other brands that focus more on price than audio quality, these earbuds deliver on both fronts. Thanks to Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, even compressed audio files sound richer and more detailed. Plus, the WF-C700N comes with cool features like 360 Reality Audio, making your music and movies feel immersive and unforgettable.

Related Best cheap true wireless earbuds in 2024 These exceptional earbuds won't break the bank while still delivering quality

The WF-C700N earbuds beat the usual 5 to 6-hour battery life with a solid 7.5 hours of playtime with noise cancellation on, and up to 10 hours without it. With the charging case, you get up to 15 hours of nonstop listening. But there's more to these earbuds than just a long battery life. They also have a cool 20-level Ambient Sound control, so you can adjust how much outside noise you hear. This feature is super handy for staying safe and aware while commuting or walking around outside.

The earbuds give you the best of both worlds with noise-canceling and ambient sound modes. Want to block out distractions? Noise cancellation is perfect for work or travel. Need to stay aware of your surroundings? The 20-level ambient sound control lets you decide how much external noise you hear, making it great for walks or staying alert. Plus, you can easily switch between your phone and laptop since they connect to two devices at once. And all this for under $100! These earbuds are a steal at this price, so grab them before they go back to their typical price.