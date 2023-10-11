Source: Sony Sony WF-C700N $88 $120 Save $32 They're lightweight, unassuming, and have the reliability and performance you can expect from Sony headphones. The WH-C700N were some of our favorite earbuds in hands-on testing, and an $88 limited-time sale price makes them hard to pass up. $88 at Amazon

After reaching far and wide to make sure you get the best of the remaining October Prime Day offerings, we're excited to see that our much-loved Sony midrange earbuds are still on sale. They aren't exactly fancy and don't boast a ton of advanced features like some of the best wireless earbuds, but their neutral sound profile, distortion-free playback, and above-average noise cancellation make them an easy choice at just $88.

Why we're so high on these midrange Sony earbuds

Nobody expects to get flagship-level performance at bargain-basement prices, but Sony headphones deliver a consistent quality level across their entire lineup. While nothing can really touch the industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, we've owned and tested enough Sony cans to know that you don't have to spend hundreds to get great audio quality and useful features.

Case in point, our in-depth review of the WF-C700Ns left us more than a little satisfied; our few small gripes were outweighed by the buds' powerful and effective ANC and generally excellent sound quality for the price. Like most earbuds, their physical design gives them exceptional passive noise isolation right off the bat. Add in Sony's league-leading noise cancellation algorithms, and they do a great job of shutting out the world around you.

Earbud battery life continues to improve, and these midrange Sonys last up to 7.5 hours between charges with ANC on. The charging case (which tops up via USB-C) offers one complete refill, doubling the whole outfit's effective battery life to 15 hours. That's notably less than a lot of competitors, but it facilitates a slimmer charging case that's easier to carry along, so your loose earbuds don't fall out of your pocket (like all mine have for the last few years).

So not only do these recently released mid-range earbuds sound good, but they also boast one of Sony's most convincing features: active noise cancellation. They even have some more advanced features like Google Fast Pair and Sony's DSEE upscaling engine, which takes some of the sting off their lack of high-resolution Bluetooth codecs (although they offer AAC, which sounds fine). If you want a lightweight, splash-proof pair of noise-canceling earbuds, the WF-C700Ns are your best bet for less than $90, but you don't have much time left. But if these buds aren't the right fit, there are plenty of other earbuds and headphones on sale right now.