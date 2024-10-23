Sony WF-C700N $104 $120 Save $16 The reasonably priced Sony WF-C700N earbuds offer a lot for the price. It provides a slew of features such as hands-free calling, noise-canceling, 15-hour battery life, and, of course, premium sound quality, courtesy of Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine. Furthermore, you can now score a sweet discount on the earbuds with this rare deal. $104 at Amazon

Sometimes you don't need to sacrifice a lot to still get something that's great quality. While you used to need to spend over $300 to get a great pair of earbuds and wireless headphones, the barrier has come down quite a bit over the years, with even the most affordable options presenting an alluring compromise between price and features. And if sound is one area you won't compromise, we think these Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds are going to be right up your alley.

The earbuds feature great sound, along with great comfort and powerful ANC. And if that wasn't enough, the price is also pretty good as well, with it normally coming in at $120. So it's not often that we see a discount on these earbuds, which is why this rare deal is worth taking a look at. And although the discount might not be steep, with the current promotion from Amazon taking $16 off, it's still one of the best prices we've seen in months. So grab them for less while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds?

One of the stand-out features from our review was that these earbuds deliver great sound, with crisp audio and deep bass when you need it. In addition, you also get good quality ANC as well, with the potential to really eliminate the noise around you for a better listening experience.

Furthermore, the earbuds also provide excellent comfort as well, making them ideal for all-day use. And while the battery life isn't the best, you can still get up to 15 hours with the included charging case. And what's great about these earbuds is that you can charge them for just 10 minutes to get one hour of use.

And if you're someone that likes to take calls while on the go, the microphones can capture your voice with great clarity too. There's also an ambient sound mode that will let you hear the world around you without having to remove the earbuds.

Sony also throws in some protection from the elements as well, with an IPX4 rating that's enough to guard against light rain, sweat, and other similar situations. You also get multipoint connectivity, which makes it easier to transition from one device to another.

Overall, these are a solid pair of earbuds that really deliver where it counts. And while this isn't the cheap price we've seen on these earbuds, it is the first discount we've seen in quite some time. So if you've been looking for a premium pair of earbuds that won't break the bank, the Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds are going to be for you.