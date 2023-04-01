Sony WF-C500 $68 $100 Save $32 Sony's WF-C500 true wireless earbuds offer a great balance of sound quality, durability, and versatility. With their Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), your music sounds even better and thanks to their IPX4 weather resistant design, offer a more durable earbud compared to similarly priced options. You can save more than 30% and get them on Amazon for less than $70. $68 at Amazon

True wireless earbuds come in all shapes, sizes, and prices these days. But if you're after a solid set of in-ear beans that won't drain your bank account, then you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than Sony's WF-C500 true wireless earbuds. They're rugged, comfortable to wear, and offer great sound quality for their standard price tag of $100, so it makes even more sense to grab a pair of these already budget-friendly earbuds now that they've been given a 30% discount.

Why the Sony WF-C500 earbuds are worth your money

There are plenty of cheap true wireless earbuds out there to check out, but none can quite offer the experience of Sony's WF-C500 buds. Delivering excellent sound thanks to their Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which restores lost frequencies during compression, these buds provide a great balance of value and performance at a respectable price tag.

Being one of Sony's smallest set of earbuds, they're perfect for all day listening – whether it be for listening to music or taking calls. They feature a comfortable and ergonomic design that fits well in the ear, and thanks to their IPX4 rating, are both sweat resistant and splash-proof. This makes them a perfect pair of earbuds for outdoor use, and even better as your go-to workout buds. Pair these features with an impressive 10-hour battery life, and it's easy to see why Sony's WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are a great option for those looking to keep it cheap.

While they don't include some of the more popular features from those prestige buds — namely noise-cancellation — they do offer a decent level of personalization and versatility in how you listen to your favorite music. They'll easily connect with your devices and allow for EQ adjustments thanks to Sony's Headphones Connect app. This companion app allows you to tweak the already great sound quality of these buds, letting you customize the audio profile to your personal preference.

If you're always on the go and need to hit your favorite earworms throughout the day, this alone makes their discounted price tag of $70 well worth the buy.