Quick answer: Yes, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds can charge wirelessly while sitting in their case.

Sony's newest earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, offer a wealth of updates to the already spectacular noise-cancelling buds from the outlet. The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are 25 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter than their predecessors while still having industry-leading technology and sonic depth.

Although the XM4 model provided great sound and superb noise cancelling (which kept them among the best wireless earbuds until the XM5 came along), the new release offers upgrades almost everywhere, with larger drivers, improved controls, and more impressive interference to drown out environmental noise. However, as Sony has revamped much of the already stellar earbud design, how does the new model fare in terms of basic features like wireless charging?

Do the WF-1000XM5 earbuds support wireless charging?

The new Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds do indeed support wireless charging. By placing the earbuds back in their case, you'll immediately start the charging sequence on the buds themselves, as has been the procedure in the past.

The case itself can be wirelessly charged though. Simply placing the case on a wireless charging pad will automatically start topping up the battery, without any need to connect a cable.

It's also worth noting that these new earbuds support a rapid charging function when plugged into a wall outlet. With the case connected by a wired cable, just three minutes of juice reportedly offers the buds a full hour of battery life. While the wireless technology can't match that pace, it's nice to know that you can use either wired recharging or a wireless pad for your earbuds.

How do the earbuds sound?

These earbuds are eminently more impressive than the earlier model when it comes to sonic performance. The clarity for phone calls is notably better, and when listening to music, you'll be greeted with the enhanced sounds of upgraded, larger drivers for an even more enjoyable experience. These earbuds also offer what Sony calls "the best noise cancelling performance on the market." As a result of these acoustic features, it's likely that you'll be in for a real treat when you open up the case and pop them in your ears.

The Dynamic Driver X, Sony's newest earbud driver, is specifically designed to highlight vocals. It produces a broad range of frequencies that pull out the finer details in musical performance while minimizing distortion through the dome and edge of the diaphragm structure. With high-resolution audio quality and 24-bit processing (supported by analog amplification), it offers an incredibly pleasing audio quality.

How do Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds compare to other wireless buds?

The WF-1000XM5 are one of the best pair of noise-canceling earbuds on the market. The total package is slightly larger than the AirPods Pro, and they may come out of the box with a bit of excessive bass in the EQ settings for some listeners' liking. However, the overall product takes all the fantastic, market-leading qualities of the previous XM4 model and builds on the already high standard.

Noise-canceling technology is brought to a whole new height here. The six integrated microphones have been redesigned so that wind and other elemental noise and behavior don't create distortions or excessive distractions. Overall, they are better than the XM4 model, which were already adept earbuds at cutting down outside noise from things like traffic, conversation, or construction.

The only drawback of the earbuds is their price. The AirPods Pro retail for $249, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 go for $150, while the WF-1000XM5s will set you back $300. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are also priced at $300, and offer the most direct competition given that price. Despite their relatively high price, the latest Sony earbuds are a pretty good value for your money, especially if you want all-around workhorse earbuds.

What can you do to get the most from your Sony earbuds?

Keeping your earbuds in their case when you're not using them is a great starting point for protecting your investment in this immaculate aural technology. Similarly, it's a good idea to consider cleaning the foam ear tips whenever you begin to see the natural buildup of earwax in them. The ear tips that come with the WF-1000XM5 earbuds also include a fourth, extra small pair that can be installed to make for a better experience for those with the smallest ears.

In fact, testing out the different foam ear tips, another specially designed component of the product from Sony's development team, is a great way to ensure that you're getting the most from your earbuds. The proprietary foam build of the tips contributes to the overall noise-cancelation, adding to the overall high quality experience that you should expect from these premium earbuds.