Quick answer: No, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are not completely waterproof. However, they are IPX4 rated, which means they can resist conditions like light rain and a little sweat. You could call them water-resistant, but not waterproof.

The Sony WF-1000XM5, the latest true wireless earbuds from Sony, succeed the successful, critically acclaimed WF-1000XM4. Aside from being Sony's flagship offering in the true wireless segment, the XM5 also have big shoes to fill thanks to the sheer popularity of their predecessor.

As expected of a flagship product, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are loaded with features and also claim several improvements across the board, ranging from enhanced sound quality to a sleeker, slimmer profile. Unfortunately, the list of upgrades does not include improved water resistance capabilities.

How waterproof are the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds?

The Sony WF-1000XM5 maintain the same level of water resistance as their predecessor, boasting an IPX4 rating. This rating signifies the earbuds' ability to withstand minor splashes, such as light rain or an occasional water splash near the pool. This means that the Sony WF-1000XM5 aren't truly waterproof.

While this isn't inherently problematic, it's essential to note that the Sony WF-1000XM5 may not be your ideal choice if you expect to use them in heavy rain. And wearing these on a trip to the pool is a definite no. However, given that no one really expects people to take a walk in heavy rain or swim while wearing their wireless earbuds, most manufacturers do not typically make them completely waterproof, as the demand for this specific feature isn't that high.

So, while it may be disappointing to learn that a high-end product like the WF-1000XM5 are not waterproof, their IPX4 rating is the norm among most competitors. This means that most of their competitors — including the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II — aren't waterproof either, which some may find weirdly reassuring.

I accidentally dropped my Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds in water. What do I do now?

WF-1000XM5

Accidents happen, and it's possible that you could accidentally drop your XM5 earbuds in water. While these earbuds are designed to resist water splashes, it's important to take them out of the water immediately and dry them off. Leaving them in water for too long can damage the electronics and make them unusable. If you do end up dropping these buds in water, here's what you must do to ensure they continue to work:

Remove the earbuds from the water and shake them gently to remove any excess water. Use a soft, dry cloth to wipe off any dirt or debris. Blot the earbuds dry with a clean, soft cloth. Place the earbuds in a bag of rice or silica gel to help to absorb the moisture. Leave the earbuds in the bag for at least 24 hours. After 24 hours, check the earbuds to see if they are dry. If they are still damp, continue to dry them in the bag for another 24 hours.

Once the earbuds are completely dry, you can try turning them on. If they work properly, you're good to go!

It's also important to note that the Sony WF-1000XM5 charging case is not water-resistant. So, if you drop the charging case in water, you'll need to dry it separately. However, its chance of survival is far lower than that of the IPX4-rated earbuds.

What are my options if I want waterproof true wireless earbuds?

While it is uncommon for true wireless earbuds to support anything more than an IPX4 rating for water resistance, if you really want your earbuds to be completely waterproof, there are a handful of options to consider.

Among the more notable are Samsung's flagship TWS, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (IPX7), the Jabra Elite 7 Pro (IP57), and the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 (IP57). Note that these IP57-rated earbuds offer the same degree of ingress protection as IPX7-rated ones. The "5" in IP57 only denotes that they are also rated 5 for being dust-proof, so both IPX7 and IP57 ratings mean these earbuds are rated to survive for 30 minutes in waters 1 meter deep.

If you want your earbuds to feature even more comprehensive water-resisting capabilities, you will need to abandon the TWS form factor in favor of neckband-styled earbuds. In fact, we have listed some of the best waterproof headphones and earbuds for swimming in a dedicated article. Other waterproof earbuds worth considering include the likes of the Zygo Solo, Sony Waterproof (IP68), Shokz Xtrainers (IP68), and the Finis Duo (IPX8).