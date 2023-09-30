Source Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 Our pick The WF-1000XM5 earbuds challenge their predecessor right out of the gate for the title of best earbuds. We've named the WF series from Sony the best of the best two years in a row, and this new release are challenging for the title again. However, the price tag is equally weighty. Pros Improved sound quality Enhanced ANC Sleeker design Cons Very expensive $298 at Amazon

Sony’s newest earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, were released in July 2023 and have really hit the ground running. They're 20 percent lighter and 25 percent smaller than the previous generation (the WF-1000XM4), making them likely a much more comfortable fit over the duration of a day using them for work calls or a particularly long exercise session.

Typically, newer models tackle a variety of improvements that let them surpass the previous version substantially. Without progress, new products wouldn’t be able to justify themselves to buyers, and the often inflated price tags that come with them. But you’re surely wondering how the newest Sony earbuds offering stacks up against its predecessor—an earbud option that easily topped our list of the best earbuds. Can the XM5 model live up to the hype, or should you consider a purchase of the older variant now that its price starts to drop?

Price, specs, and availability

You can purchase the WF-1000XM5 earbuds directly from Sony, or at a variety of other in store or online retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and others. The earbuds retail on Sony’s own site at $300, and prices across the board are strikingly similar, with Walmart and Amazon each offering them at $298, and Best Buy matching the $300 price tag.

The earlier WF-1000XM4 model has already become somewhat scarce, in comparison. It’s not offered on Sony’s platform directly any longer, and retailers like Best Buy have also dropped them from their digital storefronts. This doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find them in store, but you may have to dig a bit to uncover a pair.

On digital platforms that retain the older model, you’re likely to find a great bargain. Amazon is still pricing the XM4s at $280, but prices have already dropped as low as $220 elsewhere. If price is the driving force behind your decision on one pair of earbuds or the other, your best bet is the XM4 model, but you’ll want to hurry before stocks drop out entirely.



Sony WF-1000XM5 Sony WF-1000XM4 Battery Life 8 hours (ANC on); 12 hours (ANC off) 8 hours (ANC on); 24 with case Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Mono Listening Yes, either bud Yes IP rating IPX4 IPX4 Supported codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC SBC, AAC, LDAC Weight (earbuds) 5.9g per bud 7.3g each Charging USB-C; wireless USB-C, Wireless charging Driver size 8.4mm 6mm

Design and build

The new Sony WF-1000XM5s pick up the flagship moniker right where the XM4s left it, building on the sound quality and aesthetics of their predecessor with larger drivers and a smaller footprint for an improved experience from start to finish.

Both models offer an IPX4 protection rating, meaning they’re not tested against dust and dirt ingress, but offer resistance to splashes from water (but not submergence or being sprayed). This makes both the XM4 and XM5 models a good choice for routine workouts and daily usage across typical tasks, but neither will offer sufficient protection while swimming or engaging in training for a Tough Mudder competition, for instance.

The WF-1000XM5 are smaller, with the earbuds coming in at just 5.9 grams per bud (when compared to the 7.3 grams of each XM4 bud). This will make for a more comfortable wear over lengthy durations, as well as in light usage when you just need to pop them in for a call or to take in a song or two while on a break. The XM5s also come with an additional, extra small foam ear tip, making for four size options to dial in the perfect fit as opposed to the XM4's three.

Battery life

While Sony estimates a battery life of roughly eight hours with ANC enabled for each, testing shows that the XM5 provides roughly two additional hours of playback time than its predecessor. Additionally, each case offers an additional 16-hours of use with ANC enabled.

Both earbuds are charged through their respective cases, and either case can be topped up with wired or wireless charging.

However, the XM5 case can charge faster, returning an hour’s worth of use on just three minutes of wired charging. That’s enough to support many people’s commutes home, just in the length of time it might take you to pack up your bag and stop in the restroom as you prepare to call it a day.

The battery life on the XM5 appears to outpace its predecessor by a decent margin, and with the rapid charging function added into the mix, it’s a no-brainer which earbuds come out on top: the WF-1000XM5.

Music, voice, and noise-canceling technology

When comparing audio quality, there’s a notable jump in crispness with the WF-1000XM5s. The new models use larger drivers and six microphones to improve both audio output and input. That's impressive considering how good the XM4s were already.

The XM5s are now some of the best sounding buds around. The only slight gripe we had in our review was a bit of oversaturation of the bass tones upon first use. However, this is adjustable through the app, so dialing in the perfect equalization levels is easy enough.

In terms of noise-cancelation, while the XM4s provided excellent ANC, the new kid on the block takes this a step farther. Its dual processors combined with a new inlet design make for both a naturally improved noise buffer as well as upgraded active noise-cancelation that’s notably better than its predecessor.

Other audio features have been upgraded too. Mono sound mode is only available in the right earbud on the older model, while the XM5 supports solo listening with either bud, bringing the new entrant up to par on a feature that has been included in competitors’ products for years.

This limited function in the left earbud translates into another previously lackluster feature that has been resolved in the XM5 release. The XM4 offered just one control from the left bud while the XM5 comes loaded with four commands programmed into each earbud, vastly improving the number of things you can accomplish without having to remove your phone from your pocket. These commands are also customizable through the mobile app.

The XM4 earbuds don't sound bad by any means - but across the board the XM5s are just that little bit better.

Which should you buy?

For most buyers, Sony’s newest, WF-1000XM5 will be the winner of any head-to-head comparison. The XM4 is a fabulous product with a lot to like, but the new XM5 improves on the massive quality standard set forth by the previous generation in virtually every way.

It’s got better battery and charging functionality, the larger drivers and improved airflow design make for better acoustic performance, and the ANC features offer better blockage of unwanted environmental noise as well. Not only is the technical spec sheet a laundry list of improvements, the physical package is smaller, more comfortable, and lighter than its predecessor. All in all, the WF-1000XM5 is the better set of earbuds, and deserves the top spot.

If you’re a buyer on a budget, or you’re happy with the merely excellent audio from the XM4s, however, then purchasing these earbuds may be a good option. If you are able to find a bargain price on the outgoing XM4s, you should seriously consider jumping on them - at a reduced tag, the XM4s provide a very similar experience sonically and will stand up to the rigors of daily use with ease. They remain a great pair of earbuds that shouldn’t be completely tossed aside just because a newer, better version has hit the market.